Making them happy will make you happy.
By Barton Goldsmith
Last updated on Apr 07, 2024
Photo: Vija Rindo Pratama | Canva
Relationship advice at its finest doesn't always hit the nail on the head when it comes to long-term happiness. Because part of being in a happy relationship means finding joy in the small, everyday occurrences. I am on a daily scavenger hunt to find things that will make the people I care for smile, especially the ones I love. Sometimes it’s a text, or maybe I’ve found a book or something simple that will hopefully brighten my sweetheart’s day and put them in a good mood.
Here are 10 tiny ways to put your partner in a really good mood:
1. Subscribe to a “joke of the day” blog, and share it with them
It’s a great way to start off the day and you will both leave the house a little lighter. And don’t send or forward the email, but tell the joke yourself.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Make Your Wife Happy In Five Minutes A Day
2. Without letting them know, take over the household duties for a week, and tell them to go play and relax
It will seem like a real gift.
3. Take your significant other’s car to get it washed and filled up
He or she will never give you a hard time about playing golf (or whatever) on Sunday. As a kid, I got to sit in the car while it went through the wash and that was very exciting for me and created a memory I’ll always cherish.
4. Next time your other half has a really hard day, draw them a warm bath to relax in for a bit
Light some candles, and put on some nice music. Make it romantic but not intimate because this is a relaxation moment for your mate. The other stuff will happen later.
Photo: Pexels/Taryn Elliott
RELATED: How To Have A Happy Marriage, According To Happily Married Men
5. Say sweet things and use terms of endearment (honey, darling, baby) with each other
This brings you closer. Even just a heart on a text will do the trick. The sweeter you are to each other, the closer you will both feel, and you will also have fewer stressful moments with one another.
6. Bring flowers whenever you have a chance
Doesn’t matter how big the bouquet is — sometimes a single rose can say more than a dozen. I’ve often grabbed a flower from the yard (or the neighbor) before I walk in the door.
7. Say, “I love you very much” right out loud, for no reason at all
You don’t have to pick a special moment but be spontaneous. This sign of your affection is guaranteed to make your partner grin from ear to ear. She or he may think you are a little crazy, but it’s worth it.
RELATED: 4 Small Behaviors That Kill Happiness In Marriage
8. Plan a surprise date
Make it more special by making it an overnight or even a weekend. But even if it’s just for lunch, brunch, or dinner, doing this will make your partner smile. And always order something a little special for your partner.
9. Do something new and different with your mate
Doing new things produces the brain chemical oxytocin, also known as the “cuddle hormone,” so the more new things you do together, the closer you will want to be.
Related Stories From YourTango:
10. Help her reminisce
My other half told me a story about wanting a toy yellow phone when she was a child, and she even cried a little while telling me about it. The next day, I went on eBay and found a likely replica and gave it to her. Total investment: $10. Result: priceless. It doesn’t take a lot to make your partner smile and put them in a good mood, but you have to make some effort. It’s guaranteed to come back to you in positive ways and make you smile more, too.
RELATED: Is Happy Wife, Happy Life True? Science Says Yes
More for You:
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, syndicated columnist, keynote speaker, and most recently the author of Emotional Fitness for Couples.