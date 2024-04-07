Relationship advice at its finest doesn't always hit the nail on the head when it comes to long-term happiness. Because part of being in a happy relationship means finding joy in the small, everyday occurrences. I am on a daily scavenger hunt to find things that will make the people I care for smile, especially the ones I love. Sometimes it’s a text, or maybe I’ve found a book or something simple that will hopefully brighten my sweetheart’s day and put them in a good mood.

Here are 10 tiny ways to put your partner in a really good mood:

1. Subscribe to a “joke of the day” blog, and share it with them

It’s a great way to start off the day and you will both leave the house a little lighter. And don’t send or forward the email, but tell the joke yourself.

2. Without letting them know, take over the household duties for a week, and tell them to go play and relax

It will seem like a real gift.

3. Take your significant other’s car to get it washed and filled up

He or she will never give you a hard time about playing golf (or whatever) on Sunday. As a kid, I got to sit in the car while it went through the wash and that was very exciting for me and created a memory I’ll always cherish.

4. Next time your other half has a really hard day, draw them a warm bath to relax in for a bit

Light some candles, and put on some nice music. Make it romantic but not intimate because this is a relaxation moment for your mate. The other stuff will happen later.

5. Say sweet things and use terms of endearment (honey, darling, baby) with each other

This brings you closer. Even just a heart on a text will do the trick. The sweeter you are to each other, the closer you will both feel, and you will also have fewer stressful moments with one another.

6. Bring flowers whenever you have a chance

Doesn’t matter how big the bouquet is — sometimes a single rose can say more than a dozen. I’ve often grabbed a flower from the yard (or the neighbor) before I walk in the door.

7. Say, “I love you very much” right out loud, for no reason at all

You don’t have to pick a special moment but be spontaneous. This sign of your affection is guaranteed to make your partner grin from ear to ear. She or he may think you are a little crazy, but it’s worth it.

8. Plan a surprise date

Make it more special by making it an overnight or even a weekend. But even if it’s just for lunch, brunch, or dinner, doing this will make your partner smile. And always order something a little special for your partner.

9. Do something new and different with your mate

Doing new things produces the brain chemical oxytocin, also known as the “cuddle hormone,” so the more new things you do together, the closer you will want to be.

10. Help her reminisce

My other half told me a story about wanting a toy yellow phone when she was a child, and she even cried a little while telling me about it. The next day, I went on eBay and found a likely replica and gave it to her. Total investment: $10. Result: priceless. It doesn’t take a lot to make your partner smile and put them in a good mood, but you have to make some effort. It’s guaranteed to come back to you in positive ways and make you smile more, too.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, syndicated columnist, keynote speaker, and most recently the author of Emotional Fitness for Couples.