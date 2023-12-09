5 Traits Truly Magnetic Women Use To Attract Kind, Chivalrous Men

Because attraction is about way more than physical appearance.
Dec 09, 2023
There are specific personality traits that are consistent in women who are seen as attractive that have nothing to do with looks.
If you’re the kind of woman who is constantly dissatisfied and entangled in many failed and difficult relationships, you might want to examine how your feminine side is perceived by potential romantic partners. With regards to dealing with many men, especially in dating, using parts of your feminine energy can be key.
The very concepts of "feminine" and "masculine" might be considered controversial, but can be used in many different ways depending on what is natural to you and your potential partner. It's about allowing yourself to feel and show the side of you that knows your worth and trusts everything is unfolding as it should.
Here are 5 traits magnetic women use to attract good men.
1. Magnetic women are laid back.
A woman in touch with her feminine self is just comfortable with her potential partner doing the pursuing in the relationship or early dating stage. She lets him initiate a text message, phone call, or plan a date.
She never chases men who are not interested and does not act desperate to keep a man around. She just enjoys the unfolding of the relationship and attracts instead of chasing.
Because she is laid back in her dating efforts, she is able to attract quality men who are interested in a long-term relationship, not men who are only interested in a good time.
2. Magnetic women live 'in the moment'.
A feminine, magnetic woman revels in the present moment. She's not worried about what the future holds in the relationship because worrying means she wants to gain control of the outcome. And "controlling" is a very masculine trait.
This is not the same as being aloof or acting arrogantly. Rather, because living in the moment requires a great deal of self-confidence, it's about knowing yourself and loving who you are first, and trusting that others will see and appreciate who you really are.
When a woman with a magnetic personality stays present, she's showing potential mates that she's staying true to herself, and has no interest in changing who she is just to appease others.
3. Magnetic women prioritize themselves.
She nurtures herself without apology and understands that her own well-being comes first. She doesn’t put any man on a pedestal because she understands that she's a goddess who deserves his love and devotion.
She's not overly invested in a romantic partner and is aware that allowing someone to gain that kind of power over her emotions can be detrimental to her self-esteem. Instead of wallowing in pain or feeling frustrated toward a man who can't commit, she would rather date and let men woo her until someone claims her as his lady, both in words and action.
Now, that's not to say she doesn't enjoy male attention — she does — but she doesn't attach her sense of self-worth to that attention.
4. Magnetic women are 'cool' to the core.
Magnetic women are cool, not "cold," as the latter denotes apathy. Rather, "cool" relates to her calm and easy going demeanor.
A cool woman is relaxed. She has no or very limited inner turmoil or relationship anxiety. She neither nags often nor commits emotional blackmail. Her demeanor reflects her sense of inner calm and her deep awareness of her self-worth.
And when men notice her cool, calm and collected disposition, it makes her incredibly attractive.
5. Magnetic women have refined the art of receiving.
Someone with a strong sense of their own femininity is excellent at receiving love from others.
If you want to hone your feminine allure, learn the art of receiving. This will trigger a potential partner's instinct to provide and thus will make them feel needed.
Conversely, it's quite emasculating if you're overly forward or too eager to give. Work out those receiving muscles and you will start to see how the universe, and any romantic interest, reaches out to give to you in droves.
