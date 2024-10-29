Father Of The Bride Wears A MAGA Hat & Praises Trump While Speaking At His Daughter’s Wedding

The father-of-the-bride speech is a special moment at any wedding. Most fathers use it as an opportunity to reminisce about what their daughter was like growing up and share humorous anecdotes.

Unfortunately, one father missed the mark completely by taking the focus off the bride entirely and making his speech politically charged.

A bride's father used his speech to praise Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

TikTok content creator Taylor Chanel Barnes posted a video that showed a quick clip of a bride’s father at her wedding. He walked out on the dance floor wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Advertisement

The man was holding a microphone, presumably to give his father-of-the-bride speech.

Barnes confirmed in the comments, “This is a clip from a video I recorded from a recent wedding I attended.”

Advertisement

After the quick clip featuring the bride's father, Barnes offered her own commentary on the incident.

The bride specifically told her dad not to talk politics at her wedding.

“Fact is is that she literally said, ‘Don’t bring it up,’” Barnes said of the bride. “And you pre-plan to bring a MAGA hat to her wedding?”

“And then you wonder why people are like, ‘Oh, Donald Trump’s followers are such a cult,’” she continued. “Like, they have such cult-like behavior because why would you bring this man up at your daughter’s wedding?”

Advertisement

“Like, mind you, we’re here for a wedding, and you’re on the mic,” she said. “This is your time to praise the bride and/or the groom.”

cristiano barni | Shutterstock

Barnes didn’t share what the bride’s reaction was to her dad doing the exact thing she asked him not to do. She did, however, provide some insight on what she would do if she was in that situation.

Advertisement

“Let somebody get on the mic at my wedding and talk about something that I specifically told them not to talk about,” she stated. “And you can go ahead and return that two-piece suit to your local David’s Bridal. You will be blocked on everything.”

“Like, this man can’t have y’all in that much of a chokehold,” she said, perplexed. “That was like, it was just so unnecessary. And I hope you promoting Donald Trump at your daughter’s wedding was worth the bonds that you probably lost.”

This was the exact opposite of what a father-of-the-bride speech should be.

According to Brides Magazine, a father-of-the-bride speech should be all about just that — the bride.

Advertisement

“While it might seem difficult to find the right words to express the endless love you have for your daughter and your excitement for her life with her new spouse, it’s those very emotions that are often the star of the show,” they said.

“Feel free to let those feelings flow through your speech — you’ll likely see most of the guests grab their tissues.”

In other words, the speech should focus on the bride. This is a time to showcase her and how proud you are as a father.

Really, what happens at a wedding should be up to the bride and groom.

Wedding planner Sandy Malone wrote for HuffPost, “There seems to be a misunderstanding amongst some about who makes the decisions and choices for the wedding events. The clients choose the venue, the lighting, the food, the beverages, the music, and pretty much everything else you can think of.”

Advertisement

Malone made it clear that every decision about a wedding should be, and is, made by the people getting married.

Alexander Mass | Pexels

Advertisement

If the bride wanted her father to pay tribute to Donald Trump during his wedding speech, that would be entirely different. But Barnes said that the bride actually told her dad not to do this. That means he expressly went against her wishes.

Essentially, he took over the wedding for his own purposes. And, although we don’t know the bride’s reaction, she would have every right to be upset.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.