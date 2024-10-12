Woman Says Trump Was 'Born To Be A Teenage Girl' & Shares 12 Quotes To Prove The Point

Presidential elections are serious times — there's a lot at stake and tensions are understandably high. Yet that doesn't mean a bit of levity isn't appreciated.

One woman, Kiera Nusbaum, sought to provide just that, proclaiming that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “was born to be a teenage girl” and posting a series of videos featuring quotes from Trump in an attempt to prove her point.

Here are 12 Trump quotes that a teenage girl could have just as easily said:

1. 'She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan, and it’s like four sentences. Like, Run, Spot, run.’

Donning a hot pink robe and bedazzled sunglasses indoors, Nusbaum mouthed the words to Trump's unintentionally humorous quote during the Trump-Harris debate.

Combining the classic children’s book Fun with Dick and Jane along with an accusation that someone’s work was copied feels very high school mean girl.

2. 'I could’ve been sunbathing on the beach. You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than sleepy Joe.'

Comparing bodies is about as teenage girls as it gets. This remark that your beach bod looks better than another’s could easily have been said by a high schooler surrounded by her friends.

3. “He said, ‘No way.’ And I said, ‘Way.’”

“Don’t do it. You can’t do it, Vladimir. You do it, it’s gonna be a bad day. You cannot do it. And I told him things that, what I do, and he said, ‘No way.’ And I said, ‘Way,’” Trump said, speaking of a conversation with Vladimir about Ukraine.

Despite the sad context, the “no way” and “way” exchange is a classic for teenagers and has made its way into pop culture in many movies and TV shows. It’s precisely what you would expect a teenage girl to say.

4. 'The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available.'

Giving someone a derogatory nickname and suggesting they need a personality transplant — does it get any more teenage girls than that? Several commenters agreed, comparing the presidential candidate to Regina George herself.

5. 'I have concepts of a plan. I’m not president right now.'

For better or worse, teenagers have a reputation for putting off tasks until it’s necessary to complete them. Many high school students likely have "concepts of an essay due tomorrow" or "concept of a plan to clean their room."

6. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala. No, I couldn’t believe it … They said that her biggest advantage is that she’s a beautiful woman. I’m going, ‘Huh, I never thought of that.’”

Again, with the physical appearance comparisons, suggesting that the compliments someone gets on their looks are fake is very teenage girl.

7. “And I told Abdul, ‘Don’t do it anymore. You do it anymore, you’re gonna have problems.’ And he said, ‘Why did you send me a picture of my house?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna have to figure that out, Abdul.’”

Teenagers are known to have an attitude, something Trump's sassy tone certainly conveys.

8. 'But with me, we fight back. I’ll probably sue Rosie because she doesn’t tell the facts. As an example, I’m worth many billions of dollars. Now, she said I was bankrupt. I never went bankrupt. So, probably I’ll sue.'

All of your problems go away if you file a lawsuit, right? While teenage girls may not have easy access to do so, dealing with your issues in this way does give off their vibe.

9. “And then we fell in love. Okay? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love. But you know what? They’ll say, ‘Donald Trump said they fell in love! How horrible!’”

Passing notes in class is typical teenage girl behavior, as is thinking those notes are evidence of real love.

10. 'Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. If you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.'

This is just the hurtful, disrespectful thing a teenager would say when they’re in a bad mood and taking it out on those around them.

11. 'I never attacked him on his looks, and believe me, there’s plenty of subject matter right there.'

There seems to be a theme here regarding appearance. That certainly makes sense for teenage girls, as looks tend to be very important to them — almost as important as they are to Trump, based on his repeated comments.

12. 'The people of India are going crazy that President Obama was constantly chewing gum. And then, on top of that, he took it out of his mouth and put it back. You can’t do it. It’s disgusting.'

Etiquette for chewing gum? Yep, teenagers have that, and they don’t mind judging someone on it.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.