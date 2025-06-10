Some people just have something. They're not louder or flashier, but they have a presence that makes you feel seen. They move with quiet confidence, connect easily, and make every interaction feel just a little better. You walk away thinking, What is it about them?

Experts say it's not luck or talent — it's tiny daily habits. These are the subtle behaviors most people overlook, but when practiced consistently, they make you stand out from the crowd. In fact, according to experts, these small shifts can set you apart from 98% of people.

Experts say these tiny daily habits set you apart from 98% of people:

1. You give compliments that actually land

Using a person's name at the beginning of an open-ended compliment creates an immediate personal connection and more engagement in the conversation. For example, "Ava, that's a great-looking bag, where did you get it from?"

The person's response will be a story you can continue discussing for as long as you want. This small habit will give them confidence about their style and make them more admired than most people.

— Dr. Ava Cadell, Ph.D., Counselor/Therapist

2. You stay humble, even when you don't have to

People may think wealth or good looks earn admiration, especially online. But the quality most of us admire is humility. It makes you relatable and approachable and suggests you have your feet grounded in the real world.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist and Author

Research consistently shows the positive impact of humility on various aspects of life, from social connections and mental well-being to learning and personal growth. By fostering a mindset of openness, empathy, and a willingness to learn, humility can lead to a more fulfilling and meaningful life.

3. You're not afraid to fail in front of people

Being confident, even when you fail. We know confidence is attractive. It might be the most attractive thing about a person, often serving to overcompensate for various shortcomings.

However, we cannot always be confident. A truly intelligent person realizes they don’t know everything.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach/ NLP Practitioner

4. You look for ways to help instead of waiting to be asked

Approach every situation and conversation with the mindset, "How can I help?" It will change the energy of every interaction you have from that point forward.

"How can I support you?" demonstrates your willingness to help and creates an environment where people feel comfortable seeking help. This phrase encourages open communication about challenges or obstacles.

— Amy Bracht, Coach/Consultant

Research consistently shows a positive association between helping others and enhanced subjective well-being, life satisfaction, and happiness. This effect can be explained, in part, by the feeling of euphoria and calm experienced after engaging in acts of kindness, which is linked to the release of endorphins.

5. You know how to lighten the mood without dismissing the moment

Conversations often get heavy and serious. An interaction is often only ‘serious’ because that is the frame participants have set. There are moments when seriousness is called for.

But often, when you can respond to a somber tone with a humorous one, the tension will dissipate, and people will admire you for your strength. You become a master of light.

— Alex Mathers, Coach, Writer, and Illustrator

The measure of success can be weighed on the scale of material gain or determined by the generative influence we have on others.

Admiration is all about the glint in everyone's eyes as you enter the room. They know you are the person who can captivate with a few authentic words to leave the people they encounter feeling uplifted. When friends or strangers we meet for the first time admire us, it is often because we act with confident humility to show how humanity can cooperate better and achieve a more balanced future for all.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.