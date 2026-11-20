If you grew up in the 1970s or 1980s, your relationship with 'stuff' was shaped long before 2-day shipping and disposable fast-everything existed. You were raised in an era where appliances were built to outlive their owners and containers were meant to be washed and reused indefinitely. Tossing something that still worked felt practically criminal.

While younger generations are busy embracing ruthless decluttering and minimalist aesthetics, anyone raised in the 70s and 80s knows that holding onto certain everyday items has nothing to do with hoarding. It's just common sense.

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Everyday things people raised in the 70s and 80s still refuse to throw away

1. Leftovers from dinners or a restaurant

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Gen Xers are the queens and kings of "we have food at home." Even if they're now empty nesters, chances are they're still hearing that voice in the back of their heads, urging them to eat leftovers to avoid spending on things they don't need.

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They're not reliant on delivery and convenience like younger generation are, but they may still find ways to live up to the frugal mindset from their childhoods. They stretch meals even when they don't really have to because that's what they learned growing up.

2. A plastic bag stuffed full of other plastic grocery bags

They may not be as sustainability-conscious as Gen Zers, but many Gen Xers are still known for being resourceful. That's why they're saving their grocery bags. They reuse them for groceries, but usually they just put them in a closet to serve as a makeshift tote.

Saving and reusing grocery store bags might influence them to buy less nutritious food when they make their trip out for groceries, but the frugality and intentionality of keeping those bags is achievement enough for Gen X.

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3. Physical instructions for furniture and appliances

Gen Xers refuse to throw out owner's manuals for devices they've had for years or have already recycled. They keep the instructions for furniture in their homes and old packages of nails for the kitchen table. They won't toss these things just in case, even though Gen Xers tuck them away in junk drawers.

They were raised with a fix it yourself mentality. So, coupled with the independence and self-reliance of their latchkey childhoods, they're more likely to attempt to repair things before replacing them.

Yes, it means they have to keep an eye on all these moving parts and find a place for them. But at least they feel accomplished by not overspending.

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4. A tangled box (or drawer) of mysterious cords and chargers

Plenty of middle-aged adults still have junk drawers that started with old cords for devices they don't even have anymore, and all sorts of wires with no obvious home. Even though they're not being used, there might be a reason to use them at some random date in the future.

Gen Xers are nothing if not practical and pragmatic. So, they might have to create storage for these little things, but they're prepared. Most importantly, they don't have to spend money on something new just because they don't want to deal with the clutter.

5. Piles and piles of old nostalgic photo albums

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Despite collecting dust in the garage or being tucked in the closet corner, Gen Xers are nostalgic enough to hold onto things like photo albums and old film. While their Gen Z kids might not be interested in taking family heirlooms home, that doesn't mean they're going to throw these things away.

It's about more than tradition. As a study from Cognition and Emotion explains, nostalgia taps us back into shared experiences and belonging.

Even if they're grown up with adult lives, having these photo albums to occasionally look back on is self-affirming. It reminds them of their place in the world in a comfortable way.

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6. Hand-me-downs and high school clothes with memories attached to them

Nostalgia strikes again! But there's also a kind of practicality to keeping old hand-me-downs and clothes. They pass these clothes to their own kids or save them as a reminder of the good ol' days.

Even if it's inconvenient to store these items, Gen Xers won't throw them away. But unlike younger generations, they do tend to have more space for these nostalgic memories in their homes, caring more about meaning than convenience.

Luckily, that avoidance of convenience culture and indulgence that sparks "a deep-seated emptiness and despair," according to psychiatrist Jean Kim, actually serves their well-being, too.

7. Printed directions from road trips and physical maps

Gen Xers are known for keeping printed documents filed away at home. They even store old-school paper maps in their cars. They're technologically savvy, but they're not always interested in relying completely on their phones.

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Their upbringing centered around physical maps, and it's partially why they're still so self-reliant today. They may have navigation apps on their phones, but they're part of other cohorts of older generations who don't feel entirely reliant on it, as a YouGov survey says.

So, if their phones were to stop working or, they would always have their memory and physical maps to fall back on. And that's worth stuffing them in the glovebox compartment, usually to the dismay of a passenger who's just looking for a tissue.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.