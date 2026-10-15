Boomers & Gen X Were Taught 7 Rules About Leftovers That Younger Generations Just Don't Agree With

Boomers and Gen Xers grew up living a waste-not-want-not lifestyle, and that meant eating the dinner your parents served and being perfectly content with leftovers. Younger generations are a lot more picky.

Ironically, despite being passionate about sustainability, young people often don’t agree with the rules boomers and Gen X were taught about leftovers and cleaning your plate at dinner. They aren't willing to turn old leftovers into new meals, partly because they don't know how, but also because they’re spending on experiences. They want to go out and try new things, even if it means occasionally wasting food and throwing out leftovers.

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7 leftover food rules boomers and Gen X were raised on that young people have no interest in:

1. Freeze it before it goes bad

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In an effort to save money, young people are buying frozen foods like veggies because they're a lot cheaper than fresh. They don't exactly like it, though, and that's mainly because their cooking skills are pretty minimal. Is it any wonder their leftovers get thrown in the trash when they were barely edible to begin with?

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To older generations, everything is edible, and they’re not wrong. The freezer protects food quality, and while it might not feel exciting to pull something from months ago out and reheat it for a meal, it’s exactly what older generations were raised to do.

2. Recycle leftovers into something new and delicious

When you know how to cook, leftovers don't have to be something to turn your nose up at. They're an opportunity to get creative.

Being frugal and intentional about not wasting food doesn’t have to mean eating the same thing for a week straight. However, for Gen Zers who are driven by convenience and instant gratification, DoorDash is a much more appealing option.

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3. 'We have food at home'

Many Gen Zers and millennials can’t help but remember their parents saying, “We have food at home,” when they were begging for Happy Meals. Maybe their parents were right, though. There was food at home. It was healthier. It also saved their parents money.

In many ways, getting fast food when they want it, and going to a restaurant even when they have leftovers in the fridge, is an active rebellion against the "food at home" excuse.

However, older generations weren’t raised with the kind of convenience younger generations have today. They had to learn to make meals and eat leftovers without complaining because they often had no other choice. However, with the freedom to put their ease and pleasure first, even if that sometimes means spending money they don’t have, young people will.

4. Don't waste food, even if you don't like it

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While Gen Zers tend to focus on pleasure in their daily lives and find comfort or peace when they can, even when it comes to meals, older generations operate from a Depression-era mentality. Wasting food is just not done.

You can see evidence of this in many older generations’ workplace values. They’ll work late and bring projects home to prove loyalty, even when it’s uncomfortable, because it builds resilience they wear as a badge of honor. Even in mundane ways, like eating leftovers from meals they didn’t like, they practice that resilience and hustle in a niche, practical way.

5. Cook enough to last through the week

Often, planning and batch-preparing meals can help people save money. That’s why so many older generations often make more food than they need in the moment, so they can reuse it for later meals or lunch at work without relying on convenience.

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They’re also saving themselves another meal to clean up after, so it’s both frugal and practical. However, Gen Zers, who tend to spend more on and romanticize micro-experiences during the day, are more interested in protecting things like stopping at a coffee shop or going out with a co-worker for lunch than in saving money on meals.

6. Use every part of each ingredient

Older generations are experts at making the most of every part of a fruit or vegetable. They save and reuse scraps most people would throw away for all kinds of things, especially boomers and Gen Xers who often grew up with frugal fundamentals at home.

Whether it’s making soup from bones, or freezing lemon and lime rinds others would normally throw away, they are committed to having no waste.

Gen Zers, often living in smaller spaces and shared homes with roommates, don’t have the luxury of space to keep everything. While they may care about sustainability, in practice, it's a lot of work.

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7. Take home what you don't finish from restaurants

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Despite spending and going out to restaurants more than other generations, Gen Zers aren’t necessarily as worried about waste as their frugal Gen X and boomer elders. When they have a few bites of food left, they’re not bringing it home, only to throw it away after it lingers in the back of the fridge.

However, many older generations were taught to value their money enough to appreciate whatever they bought. A couple bites of leftover sandwich or pizza is worth saving because it’s something they spent their hard-earned money on.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.