Gen Z and Generation Alpha have hobbies just like everyone else, but they're different from Gen X's, who were often latchkey kids looking for something to do.

As a result, they developed practical hobbies that helped them in life, and quirky ones that take a lot of time to learn. It's no surprise that they became helicopter parents to Gen Z, and why they don't share the same hobbies with their kids.

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6 Gen X hobbies that millennials and Gen Z don't have resources for:

1. They read a lot

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As the latchkey child generation, Gen Xers adopted a number of hobbies to pass the time when they were home alone, especially if their parents didn't have cable and they were limited to just a few networks. The resourcefulness and independence they're best known for meant they found ways to pass the time instead of sitting idly.

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They didn't just read books, they read newspapers and maagazines, too. They had to in order to learn about what was going on in the world around them, especially if they had a specific interest. There wasn't the internet the same way there is now, so they might've looked for more ways to learn about controversial topics like the AIDS epidemic, which many families were too afraid to talk about.

Millennials may still read quite a bit, but with the economy becoming so wrapped up in technology, it can be easy for the later generations to become overly addicted to their digital devices and forget reading altogether and media like magazines and newspapers are a foreign concept altogether at thsi point.

2. They juggle or have other quirky hobbies that take lots of practice

Gen X is likely the last generation that didn't have access to a ton of TV shows or computers, which is probably why they're the last generation to have quirky hobbies that took a really long time to learn. You probably know a Gen Xer who can juggle four hackey sacks or who can do absolutely crazy card tricks. That is pretty standard for Gen X because they had a ton of time after school on their own to work on pointless (but delightful) hobbies.

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Millennials all had cable TV, a bunch of after-school activities and even social media to mess around with, so they generally didn't have to poke around the house and garage to find something to do. Gen Z and Alpha would likely only learn those things to show them off on social media, anyway.

3. They are handy

Gen X is a generation that is super self-efficient. Often times, self-reliance is developed out of necessity. With their parents always working, Gen X might've learned how to do many things independently that Gen Z cannot even imagine tackling on their own.

If their bicycle got a hole in the front tire and was losing air, they probably found the pump and spent the time to figure out how to fix it, even if they were never taught. If that didn't work, they probably tried to figure out a patch from something around the house, like duct tape.

Even as an adult, if their car tire got flat, they might be more likely to fix the tire themselves instead of calling for a tow truck. This self-reliance is actually very admirable. As mental health expert Robert Evans Wilson Jr. writes for Psychology Today, "Critical thinking, creative thinking, and problem-solving are skills that emerge from a sense of self-reliance" and those are skills that serve people well in life.

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4. They sew and mend their own clothing

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Unlike these two generations, Gen X might sooner repair or alter their clothing rather than spending unnecessary money on new clothes. Not all Gen Xers take the time to sew and mend their own clothes, of course, but they truly may be the last generation that will get out the sewing kit or take their clothes in to be altered instead of spending more.

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With Gen Z's passion for thrifting, it's possible they'll start mending and altering their own clothes, too, but we'll have to wait and see if the current sewing hobby trend reported by CBC continues and become something more consistent and sustainable.

5. They are great home cooks

As one of the most independent, self-reliant generations, Gen X might rather eat homemade meals than eat out at restaurants and often turn cooking meals into a hobby.

In their childhoods, many Gen Xers (especially those being raised by single moms who had the kids six days out of seven) witnessed parents struggling to make ends meet and always busy working nonstop. Maybe their parents couldn't always return home on time to cook dinner, so Gen X learned to cook for themselves.

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They also learned early on the importance of saving money. Even today, a Gen X individual might rather cook a nice meal for themselves instead of joining family and friends on a dinner outing. Cooking saves a lot of money when it's done right, something that Gen X got from their childhoods.

6. They write letters with pen and paper

Back in the 70s and 80s, kids had pen pals. Some were assigned through schools and others were just kids they met at camp or their relatives. They actually would sit down and write letters on paper or on note cards and mail them. Some kids considered this one of their main hobbies.

These days, everybody texts and calls, but Gen X might perceive this as a step back for humanity rather than a big leap forward. Human connection was a huge part of the Gen X experience. To Gen X, handwritten letters are more meaningful and purposeful than modern communication, and while CBS News reports that most Americans haven't hand-written a letter in more than five years, Gen Xers (and baby boomers, too) consider this a hobby worth keeping.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.