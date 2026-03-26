Silence makes a lot of people uncomfortable. It can feel like something is wrong, like a conversation is falling apart, or like someone needs to step in and fix the moment. Because of that, many people rush to fill every pause with words, even when those words don’t really add anything meaningful.

But some people don’t experience silence that way at all. They see it as a natural part of connection rather than something to avoid. Research on communication and emotional regulation suggests that comfort with silence is often linked to confidence, presence, and emotional awareness. Instead of filling every gap, these individuals tend to do a handful of small, grounding things that actually make conversations feel calmer, safer, and more genuine.

People who don't feel a need to fill silence do these 11 comforting things instead

1. They stay fully present without rushing ahead

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People who are comfortable with silence tend to stay in the moment instead of mentally jumping to what comes next. Rather than planning their next sentence while someone else is talking, they simply listen and absorb what’s being said.

Research on mindfulness shows that present-focused attention improves both connection and understanding. When a pause happens, they don’t panic or try to move things along. They allow the moment to exist without forcing it forward. This presence often makes others feel more relaxed and less pressured.

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2. They make eye contact that feels natural, not intense

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Instead of filling silence with words, they often maintain gentle, natural eye contact. Eye contact can signal attention and understanding without needing verbal confirmation.

Their gaze doesn’t feel overwhelming or forced. It simply communicates that they’re engaged and comfortable. This nonverbal connection helps bridge the gap that silence might otherwise create. It allows the moment to feel shared rather than empty.

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3. They give people space to finish their thoughts

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People who don’t fear silence are often patient listeners. They don’t jump in the second there’s a pause, because they understand that people sometimes need a moment to gather their thoughts.

Brief pauses can actually improve the quality of communication. By not interrupting or rushing to respond, they allow others to express themselves more fully. This patience makes conversations feel more thoughtful and less rushed.

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4. They respond thoughtfully instead of quickly

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Rather than reacting immediately, they take a moment to consider what was said. Reflective responses often lead to more meaningful communication.

When they do speak, their words feel intentional rather than automatic. This can make conversations feel deeper and more genuine. The silence becomes part of the thinking process rather than something to avoid.

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5. They use subtle body language to show they’re engaged

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Instead of talking just to fill space, they rely on small nonverbal cues. A nod, a slight smile, or a shift in posture can communicate understanding and attentiveness.

Studies on nonverbal communication show that these signals play a major role in how conversations are experienced. Their body language reassures others that the silence isn’t uncomfortable. It simply means the conversation is unfolding naturally.

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6. They don’t interpret silence as rejection

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Many people assume that silence means disinterest or discomfort. People who are comfortable with it tend to interpret it differently. Individuals with higher emotional security are less likely to assign negative meaning to neutral moments.

They understand that silence can be neutral or even positive. This mindset allows them to stay calm and grounded during pauses.

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7. They allow conversations to breathe

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Instead of forcing a constant stream of dialogue, they let conversations unfold at a natural pace. Pacing plays an important role in how comfortable an interaction feels.

When silence is allowed, it creates space for reflection and deeper responses. Conversations feel less like performance and more like connection. This breathing room often leads to more meaningful exchanges.

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8. They don’t feel pressure to entertain

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People who are comfortable with silence don’t see conversation as something they need to constantly manage or perform. Research on social anxiety shows that pressure to entertain others can create stress in interactions.

These individuals tend to release that pressure. They’re okay with simply being present rather than always being engaging. This relaxed approach often makes others feel more at ease as well.

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9. They tune into emotional cues instead of filling space with words

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When a quiet moment happens, they often pay closer attention to how the other person is feeling. Emotional awareness improves connection and empathy.

Instead of distracting from the moment with unnecessary talk, they observe tone, expression, and body language. This helps them respond in a way that feels more aligned with the situation. The silence becomes a space for understanding rather than avoidance.

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10. They are comfortable sitting with their own thoughts

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Silence isn’t uncomfortable for them because they are at ease with their own internal world. People who are comfortable with their thoughts experience less anxiety during quiet moments.

They don’t need constant external input to feel grounded. This internal stability allows them to remain calm when nothing is being said. It also helps them engage more authentically when they do speak.

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11. They make others feel safe without needing to say much

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Perhaps the most comforting thing they do is create a sense of safety through their presence alone. People often feel more at ease around those who are calm and nonreactive.

Without filling silence unnecessarily, they allow others to relax and be themselves. The absence of pressure becomes part of the connection.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango