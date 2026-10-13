People Who Dread A Quiet Sunday Usually Fill It With The Same 8 Tiny Errands

Quiet Sundays sound like a dream to me, but for someone with the Sunday Scaries, doing nothing means fixating on Monday and heading back to work.

People who hate the idea of a slow Sunday need distraction to avoid stressing about the upcoming workweek, so they fill their day with tiny errands they don't even really need to do. Instead of sulking around the house, they feel good about getting out and being slightly productive.

Tiny errands people run on Sundays to avoid sitting around thinking about work starting again:

1. They do a quick grocery run

SofikoS | Shutterstock

Few places overstimulate me more than a grocery store, especially on a Sunday. Everyone has the same idea: Stock up on food before the work week gets too crazy.

For some people, this is an ideal way to avoid dreading the week ahead. It’s a great distraction, and it helps them feel productive. Plus, it allows them to shop with a clear mind instead of making a rushed trip to the store after work.

Grocery shopping surprisingly boosts brain power. By reading labels and focusing on whole foods, you’re physically helping your brain by eating well. However, this task may also serve as a way to distract someone from the anxiety they feel as Monday approaches.

Advertisement

2. They grab their favorite coffee

Odua Images | Shutterstock

During the week, it can be hard to get out of the house. Many people either make coffee at home or don’t plan to grab some on the way out. Coffee shop outings are already exciting, but after a long week of burning your own coffee at home, it can feel necessary. Plus, it’s a special little treat.

Caffeine boosts serotonin and dopamine. A trip to the local coffee shop can be a special ritual. If someone fears the silence of a Sunday, a bustling cafe can bring a bit of joy to their day. It’s the little things before the work week that mean the most.

Advertisement

3. They do a little shopping

Jasen Wright | Shutterstock

Most of us have that one store that can instantly boost our mood. For me, it’s HomeGoods. I rarely buy anything, but I love walking the aisles and looking at all the interesting decor items. It’s a little break from the mundane. This is much-needed for most of us. People who fear a quiet Sunday might enjoy long, mindless trips to their favorite place.

We call it retail therapy for a reason. Shopping can help regulate our moods. Of course, it doesn’t solve our problems long-term, but if someone is simply dreading Monday, a Sunday shopping trip can be the perfect remedy.

Advertisement

4. They fill up their tank

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

I don’t know about you, but I dread getting gas when I’m rushing to get somewhere. Putting it off can leave us in a tricky spot. We either run our car until it’s almost out of gas, or we rush to the station early before work and risk being late.

Some people find comfort in filling up their tank. Not because they think it’s fun, but because it can help them feel more prepared.

Focusing on other things, no matter how small, can take our mind off what’s stressing us out. Even if you don’t get joy out of it, it stops you from stewing over what’s giving you anxiety.

Advertisement

5. Browsing the farmers market

Bobex-73 | Shutterstock

If going to the grocery store on a Sunday doesn’t appeal to you, the weekly farmers market might. What I love most about it is seeing the unique items for sale. I’ve seen strange hybrid fruits (they were delicious, by the way) and homemade bread that brings ultimate comfort. Plus, doing this errand can actually boost our mood.

Supporting local farmers instead of supermarket chains can make us feel better about where our money is going. We can see how much our purchasing power matters. Plus, seeing fresh food is exciting; at least for me. It might even get you excited about the meals you’ll make during the week, ditching the Sunday scaries entirely.

Advertisement

6. Picking up something for dinner

Lomb | Shutterstock

While cooking meals at home is important, takeout can be exciting. Every Friday, we order pizza and sit outside with our neighbors. I look forward to it all week. From socializing to picking the restaurant for the week, it all brings me joy.

Food plays a bigger role in our lives than we may realize. Eating something good when we’re stressed can enhance our mood.

For many, food brings comfort. It’s like a warm hug when you’re feeling overwhelmed. A study found that eating comfort food can ease feelings of stress and anxiety and can improve our mood when dealing with these things. This can make treating yourself to a good dinner the perfect way to escape before a long workweek.

Advertisement

7. Indulging in a treat

Unai Huizi Photography | Shutterstock

At some point, we’ve all said the phrase made popular by the show "Parks and Rec." Treating yourself can have many meanings. It can be buying yourself something or doing your favorite hobby.

If you don’t typically have time for something, carving out time over the weekend can keep you busy. It acts as a reward. You got through a long week, and you’re about to start another, so why not treat yourself to something nice?

When we think of treating ourselves, we might imagine a big purchase. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. Whatever brings comfort and joy can be the perfect way to close out the weekend.

Advertisement

8. Making a return

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

Someone trying to avoid thinking about Monday might do anything they can to keep themselves busy. Sometimes, that means finally doing the task they’ve been putting off.

I don’t know about you, but returning something is so annoying to me. I know I should get my money back and get rid of something I won’t use, but it feels like pulling teeth.

If someone wants to add meaning to their Sunday, even something mundane and annoying can check a box for them. If they can get something off their to-do list they would never do during the week, it’s a success.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.