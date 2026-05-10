People have all sorts of opinions about the best eating habits for themselves and others, but most experts agree there’s no consensus on whether it's healthiest to graze throughout the day or eat three big meals.

Those people who choose to snack all day instead of eating actual meals usually have distinct personality traits that make this the better choice for them. If someone is easily bored to typically impulsive, for example, snacking on a bit of food at a time can feel far more natural and satisfying than trying to hold themselves to a strict eating plan.

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People who just snack all day instead of eating actual meals usually have 10 distinct traits

1. They get bored easily

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Many people eat as a way to manage their boredom or distract themselves from stillness, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology. When they’re not doing anything or need an escape from the quietness of alone time, eating a snack can be the perfect outlet.

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While this inherently emotional eating habit can quickly turn unhealthy, for most people who are easily under-stimulated at work or home, it’s not always consequential.

2. They’re active with busy lifestyles

Considering snacking can often give you an immediate boost of energy when it’s done healthily, it’s not surprising that someone with an incredibly busy routine relies on it to get through the day.

Especially if they don’t have the time to eat a full meal or carve out space to cook for themselves, snacking all day can feel like the most accessible way to look out for their well-being. While it might take some time to prepare for the day and stock up on snacks to rely on for fuel, it’s far less demanding than taking an hour break away from work or obligations to eat a full prepared meal.

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3. They’re impulsive

Impulsivity can be inherently related to snacking and food consumption, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The more impulsive someone is, the more likely they are to give in to food cues with snacks throughout the day, even if they’re actually noticing feelings of stress, dehydration, or exhaustion.

Mindful eating approaches tend to help shift impulsive eating habits, especially for individuals who don’t struggle with “food noise” or other disordered, emotional eating. If they slow down and don’t immediately follow that first urge to eat something, they can follow actual eating cues that help them feel satiated and full.

4. They’re open-minded and unconventional

People who are inherently open-minded and willing to chase novelty aren’t just getting out of their comfort zones with big decisions and spontaneity. They may also satisfy their need for novelty and variety by snacking all day and shifting their eating habits to try new things.

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They don’t like to eat the same things or commit to the same schedule every day, and as long as they’re getting the nutrients they need to feel good, this kind of variety can actually be great for their well-being.

5. They’re night owls

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While being a night owl is often associated with intelligence, if someone’s not getting enough sleep every night, that could be the reason they find themselves snacking all day. When you’re not resting or getting enough sleep, your appetite changes, often causing more feelings of hunger throughout the day.

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While it’s not inherently bad to snack and graze instead of eating full meals if you’re getting enough nutrients, not getting enough sleep will catch up to you eventually and create a myriad of consequences.

6. They hold themselves to incredibly high standards

Perfectionists who hold themselves to unrealistic and often unattainable standards in life may be more likely to snack. Especially when their expectations create unnecessary stress, the hunger they feel that prompts their need to graze all day may stem from not addressing the root cause.

For people whose perfectionism lingers at work or in productivity, making time to cook for themselves or sit down to a full meal might not be a top priority.

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7. They always multitask

While multitasking can feel like an inevitability for someone with a busy schedule, it’s not actually the efficiency booster that most people think it is. When you’re multitasking and splitting focus between more than one task, you’re less accurate and efficient than when focusing on one thing at a time.

The same goes for eating or managing another obligation. If you’re multitasking while eating, you’re less likely to notice your body’s hunger cues, and more specifically, the “full” feeling you get that prompts you to stop eating. Someone who snacks constantly may be prone to multitasking, without the time to make a full meal, yet still trying to cope with their chronic hunger.

8. They enjoy exercise

If someone is exercising a lot during the week, or even working in an athletic, movement-centered environment, chances are they prefer to snack all day to sustain themselves.

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The energy that usually comes from small, nutritious snacks is not only more accessible in their busy lifestyle, but also perfect for counteracting the increase in appetite long-term exercise can prompt. While a healthy mix of nutrition and exercise is important for everyone, as they begin moving their bodies more often, they need more food or snack options to sustain them.

9. They struggle to slow down

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Many people in our “hustle culture” are living life under the illusion of urgency, overlooking rest and mindfulness in favor of constant productivity and busyness. Even when it comes to eating, snacking, and eating quickly sustains their need for distractions, even if it leaves them feeling chronically hungry and unsatiated.

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Literally slowing down their eating habits can reduce their need to snack all the time, but chances are, an avoidance of real, full meals is actually due to their lifestyle choices. They rarely slow down enough to mindfully curate a meal or cook for themselves, and snacking supports their need for busyness, constant movement, and urgency.

10. They don’t perform or conform to expectations

According to a study published in the Advances in Nutrition journal, vegans tend to have a lower desire for conformity in culture than their vegetarian counterparts. They care less about conforming to the expectations of the world around them, whether that’s in their food choices or their identity and lifestyle choices.

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Considering that “grazing” or snacking throughout the day can feel more accessible to vegans as they’re moving throughout the day, it’s not surprising that the same personality traits that influence their dietary choices also impact the frequency of their food intake.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.