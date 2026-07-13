People Whose Favorite Hobby Is Drinking Coffee & Doing Nothing Usually Have 9 Distinct Traits

We’re probably living through the busiest time in history when productivity is prized more than ever before. It’s hard to take some time to pause, especially since we’re always told relaxing is bad and will make us fall behind.

What feels like taking a break to do nothing isn’t pointless, though. This reset is essential for everyone’s physical and mental well-being and is the only way to continue getting things done in the future. People who love drinking coffee and doing nothing the most are actually practicing self-care and preparing themselves for the day-to-day rat race.

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People whose favorite thing is drinking coffee and doing nothing usually have distinct traits that set them apart from everyone else

1. They’re low-maintenance

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A low-maintenance person is pretty laid-back and doesn’t need to be constantly engaged in any activity. They reject the idea that we should always be available or aware of everyone else’s every move, which is becoming increasingly rare in a world so obsessed with technology and social media.

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This is the kind of person who would feel perfectly content pouring themselves a cup of coffee and settling in on the couch for a few minutes of silence. The pace of their day is sure to pick up afterward, but they can feel at peace in that moment and ignore all of the things that stress them out.

2. They romanticize life

The concept of romanticizing life might sound strange to some, or even like a waste of time, but it can be good for your mental health if you do it right. Instagram and TikTok are filled with videos of people romanticizing their routines by making them look absolutely perfect. That’s not sustainable, and it’s also not necessary.

Therapist Liz Davis explained, “Romanticizing your life means injecting more mindfulness, intentionality, and ambiance into it.” It just means living in the present moment and feeling grateful for every little thing. There are few better ways to do that than to sit with a cup of coffee without worrying about anything else.

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3. They value their energy

As much as we all might want to believe that we have unlimited energy, that’s just not true. Things like not eating healthy, a lack of exercise, and too much stress can all lower your energy levels, which leads to fatigue that is deeper than just feeling tired.

Technically, someone who’s drinking coffee and doing nothing isn’t being super active, at least at that moment, but the important thing is the way they’re conserving energy. Instead of constantly going at a breakneck speed, they know it’s a good idea to take some time to rest so they have enough energy to accomplish whatever they need to do later.

4. They’re deep thinkers

It’s totally possible that someone could be sipping their coffee while thinking about the latest episode of their favorite reality show, but anyone who feels comfortable sitting in silence while their mind races off has to be taking some time for introspection and reflection that goes beyond the surface level.

There are some things you can only understand by really taking the time to stop and think. That’s how you find a greater sense of happiness and peace. It might not require doing much physically, but it’s far from lazy.

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5. They set their own pace

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Our culture encourages us to move as fast as possible, which is probably why the idea of slow living has gained so much popularity in recent years. People are rejecting the idea that they have to always be doing something so that they actually have the chance to enjoy life.

This has a lot of benefits, as psychology lecturer Steve Taylor, PhD, shared. “By living slowly, we experience much more reality, since we become present,” he said. “We also find life much less stressful, and more fulfilling.”

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Doing nothing in particular is a great way for someone to embrace living slowly, or just setting their own pace instead of rushing along with the rest of the world in general.

6. They don’t need to be entertained

The inescapable nature of screens has made a lot of people feel like they can never be bored. If they are, that means it’s time to check for updates on social media. Having constant access to mindless content has ruined people’s attention spans, so many wouldn’t be able to bear the thought of just sitting around and drinking coffee.

If someone is capable of doing this and actually enjoys it too, they have some pretty special skills that you don’t see much these days. Actually letting yourself be bored for a little while will strengthen your problem-solving and creative skills. That will create a ripple effect in almost every aspect of life, all because someone didn’t need to watch TikTok videos with their coffee.

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7. They prioritize comfort

We’ve all heard of choosing comfort over style when picking an outfit, but the same principle can apply to someone’s physical environment and even their way of life. Creating a mindful home means making interior design choices that feel the most comfortable to you, but also includes the way you spend your time in that space, especially through the use of routines.

People who make a quiet moment to drink some coffee with no other expectations a part of their morning routine, or any other part of their day, are clearly big fans of comfort. Maybe their life doesn’t look like it came straight from an aesthetically pleasing Pinterest board, but it feels right to them, which is what matters most.

8. They thrive with structured routines

Chances are, someone who considers drinking coffee and doing nothing their favorite hobby has a specific time of day that they devote to that. Or, if their schedule is too hectic for that, they might find familiarity in using the same brew and sitting in the same spot. It would be hard to do that kind of thing on a regular basis without falling into a routine.

Sticking to a routine has tons of physical and mental health benefits. Morning routines, when a lot of people drink their coffee, are particularly helpful. It’s the perfect time to tap into mindfulness and reflection without trying to push yourself too hard.

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9. They’re confident in who they are

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Honestly, the traits people who love to sit around with a cup of coffee have aren’t the most popular. These folks are forging their own path by trying to move at a slower pace and paying attention to the little things. Being willing to go against the current like this shows that they’re confident and they don’t let what others might think get to them.

Someone who believes in themselves in this way will have a better relationship with themselves and with the people they love. They’ll also be more prepared to achieve their goals and face obstacles without becoming overwhelmed. There will be some people who just won’t get their favorite hobby, but that doesn’t bother them.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.