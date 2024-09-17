Employee Sends Hilarious Farewell Email To His Team Right Before He Quits — 'I've Decided To Break Free Before Growing Roots Into My Office Chair'

A work team was left in stitches after receiving an email from one of their colleagues who was leaving after 7 years on the job.

Instead of sending out the typical keeping-it-classy farewell message, the employee opted to write a hilarious — yet painfully honest — email about his time at the company and explaining why he was off to better things.

The employee wrote a hilarious goodbye email to his co-workers after quitting his job.

One of the employee’s former colleagues shared a screenshot of his final message on the subreddit r/antiwork.

“After seven years in the same position, I’ve finally decided to break free before I start growing roots into my office chair,” the employee wrote.

“I figure it’s time to let someone else battle the endless email chains and mysterious disappearing pens.”

“I’ve had a great time here watching the walls change color faster than my career progression. If office plants had a union, they’d probably have more rights by now. I’ll always remember the thrill of the printer jamming at the worst possible moment in the plant…”

“Thank you for all the laughs, the drama, and the occasional existential crises. Here’s to hoping my next role involves fewer forms and more fun!”

Redditors praised the man for his sense of humor.

“Nice e-mail! Funny without insulting anyone,” one user commented.

“Nice touch. The right touch of calling out the work environment, and yet taking responsibility for one’s career,” another noted.

While the employee’s use of humor was a clever touch, others resonated with his subtle frustrations.

“I feel this so much. I've been a top performer on my team for almost 4 years. I've applied for 4 different promotions and got turned down every time for [expletive] reasons. I'm watching people with less experience than me get moved up. I'm sick of it,” one Redditor commented.

“I, too, noticed the wall color change faster than my career progression,” another user shared.

Professional advancement is a major contributor to one’s satisfaction and personal development.

According to research gathered by DDI, a global leadership consulting firm, employees cite growth and development as one of the main reasons they stay at their jobs.

Career advancements make employees feel valued and appreciated by team members and motivate them to work even harder.

When employees feel they are not progressing in their careers and are underappreciated for all their hard work, they will often seek out different job options — hopefully in a way that’s as humorous as this employee’s email!

While the employee was able to vent his frustrations about his workplace in a sarcastic and light-hearted way, his annoyance about not progressing after seven years on the job was valid.

Promotions and career advancement are crucial in getting employees to stick around. They allow the chance for workers to earn more money, acknowledge their dedication to the team, and foster an overall positive work environment.

After seven years, a valued team member certainly deserves more attention than wallpaper or plants. And hopefully, in his next job position, all of his pens stay in one place!

