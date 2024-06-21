Remote Worker Tries To Quit Her Job But Neither Her Boss Or HR Will Respond To Her — ‘Do I Just Close My Laptop?’

Working remotely has both advantages and disadvantages. One of the disadvantages is a potential lack of or delay in communication.

One woman experienced this on a new level when she tried to quit her job but couldn’t get anyone to respond to her.

Vicky, a TikToker known as @happy_worldwide on the app, shared her story of being unable to quit her job because no one would respond to her.

“I’ve been trying to quit my job for, like, an hour,” she told viewers. “It’s 10:00 a.m. I hit up my boss. I hit up HR. It’s a fully remote workplace. No one’s responding. How do I quit?”

In the caption of the video, Vicky asked, “Should I just … close my laptop?”

It’s true that remote work conditions can affect communication. According to a 2021 study, an entirely remote workforce may be limited in terms of communication, "which could have implications for productivity and innovation among information workers down the road.”

This means that it could indeed be more difficult for remote workers to communicate and share information. However, most people would assume that communicating something as important as quitting your job would take top priority and immediately be responded to by a boss or HR representative.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case for Vicky.

Vicky was surprised by some of the comments she received on her video.

Vicky got some interesting comments from her fellow TikTokers on her video about quitting. People took the opportunity to give her unsolicited advice.

One comment in particular caught her attention: “Don’t if you’re on salary and then ride the wave. Don’t clock in anymore and see if they still pay you.”

Vicky replied to this comment, and alluded to others, in a follow-up video.

“So, I made this video the other day about quitting my remote workplace job, and it — no one being online and whatever,” she said. “All of your comments are wild.”

Vicky took a moment to give some advice of her own. “Let me tell you, back in my day, we had a thing called DCSC — dude chill, security culture. Security culture. You don’t share that much online,” she stated.

Vicky said what she thought people needed to hear. “Your employers are online,” she pointed out. “Your future co-workers are on TikTok. Like, why are you saying this stuff? You need to say less.”

“I would never post anything that I wouldn’t feel comfortable showing my co-workers. It’s just a lesson that you all have to learn,” she explained. “And it’s funny. You’re funny. But you need to chill. DCSC. You need to chill. Security culture. Keep it secure.”

Vicky’s advice was spot on.

While social media may seem frivolous, what you share can be taken very seriously.

Business News Daily reported that “a social media screening is usually done prior to employment when a candidate is applying for a job … In a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, 70% of the employers who responded said they believe every company should screen candidates’ social media profiles during the hiring process.”

Social media may seem like it’s just for fun, but employers look at it with a critical eye. What you’ve been posting can impact your job status. So, it’s really best to not give advice like this commenter gave to Vicky. You never know who’s going to see that and connect it to you.

Then again, it would have been helpful if Vicky’s employer had seen the video in which she discussed trying to quit. Hopefully someone has gotten back to her by now.

