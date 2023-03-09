Employee Of 9 Years 'Demoralized' After Learning That New Hires Will Make 'Almost Double' His Salary For The Same Job

Many people in the workforce stay with their jobs long-term, believing that the commitment they have shown will be rewarded with fair pay, advancement opportunities, and job satisfaction. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case.

One man found out the hard way that sometimes loyal employees are taken for granted, leaving them feeling undervalued.

An employee found out the new hires at his job were being paid double his salary, despite him being there for 9 years.

The distraught employee took to Reddit to vent about the toll it took on his morale to find out his employer didn't appreciate him as much as he thought they did.

Advertisement

He began by explaining that Human Resources recently asked workers to refer qualified candidates for new jobs in the same role he was currently in. The workload had increased and they needed more help.

It's normal for companies to want to hire extra employees when there is more work to do, but what happened next truly horrified him.

The man was appalled to learn that the job requirements only demanded half the years of experience he had, and that new employees would be paid nearly double the salary he made after almost 10 years of tenure with the organization.

Advertisement

He waited two weeks after finding out to address the matter during his annual performance review. The assessment of his on-the-job performance was positive as usual, according to him.

So, he asked his manager what the market rate for his current position was to get a better understanding of why he was being paid so little. The tenured employee claimed that the manager agreed he was being underpaid, prompting him to ask for a market adjustment to align his pay rate with the work he was doing.

The employee said that the manager gave him a "fully non-committal response" but did not explain exactly what was said. Nevertheless, the vague answer to a fair request left him "demotivated and demoralized."

Advertisement

Since being brushed off by his manager, the employee's work ethic has suffered tremendously.

According to the man, it has been difficult to care about his work lately. He does what is required but is having trouble participating in a work culture that he previously found to be "fun."

To make matters worse, he revealed that Human Resources has recently implemented a policy forcing employees to be on-camera during virtual meetings. That means he has to put on a happy face while "dying on the inside," pretending everything is status quo.

Alex Green / Pexels

Advertisement

The long-term worker is "furious" that after investing so much time and helping his firm to grow and scale, he's being underpaid and undervalued. He now thinks he would have been better off "job hopping."

Though he's upset, he's taking the experience as a lesson learned, and has a newfound respect for the "younger generation," who is often quick to resign and find new employment when respect and dignity are no longer being served.

Now, the mature professional may be forced to re-enter the job market, determined to find a company that will see his worth. But he continued to beat himself up over the fact that he was loyal to a business that did not return the favor.

Advertisement

Job hopping used to be frowned upon, but due to low pay and poor treatment, employees are leaving their job.

Job hopping is the practice of frequently changing jobs, usually every few years, and is increasingly popular among Gen Zers and millennials in the workforce. While it's a practice that tends to be looked down upon, it's the reality for many people in these age groups.

As millennials came of age and Gen Zers joined the workforce, they have held employers' feet to the fire, demanding fair pay and treatment for employees. And if they aren't getting that at their place of employment, they have no qualms towards seeing what else is out there.

In fact, one study found that "70% of Gen Zers who consider themselves 'loyal' to their employers are either actively or passively seeking a new job. And more than previous generations, Gen Z will quit unfulfilling jobs without having anything lined up."

Advertisement

Additionally, according to the study, Gen Zers have specific reasons for job hopping, with 25% seeking personal fulfillment, 29% wanting better pay, and 25% citing better advancement and growth opportunities.

Gen Zers know that if one job doesn't pay what it should, another one will, and they are willing to jump ship to get what they deserve. That willingness to go where they are valued has garnered staggering pay increases in just a short amount of time.

Gone are the days when job hopping was labeled "Hobo Syndrome" and frowned upon. Workers now know that sometimes the best way to increase their income is to keep it moving.

Advertisement

As for the employee who discovered his job was underpaying him, it's unclear how he proceeded in his dilemma. But his experience certainly served as an important lesson: not all workplaces value their employees, so perhaps finding a new job is the best course of action.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.