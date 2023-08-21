Applicant Gets Scolded By Recruiter For Job Hopping — 'You Are A Walking Red Flag'

To "job hop" or not to "job hop"? That is the question. While some see it as a viable way to increase your income or get the recognition you deserve, others see it as a sign that you are a fickle employee and are unreliable.

One applicant found out during the interview process that the recruiter was definitely one of the latter, and they are now unsure of whether or not they should proceed with the interview process.

A job seeker shared the details about how they were scolded by a recruiter for being a 'job hopper.'

In a story uploaded to the r/recruitinghell subreddit, the poster started by sharing that they’d had three jobs in Information Technology over the past six years with their tenure ranging from just one year to two-and-a-half years.

Photo: Reddit

When chatting with a recruiter, the applicant was surprised that she took issue with their job hopping. Apparently, the recruiter “scolded” them, saying she “doesn’t want to hire them if all they’re going to do is leave after a year.”

She also asked why they didn’t stay with their recent company and try to get promoted instead of moving on, although the applicant had made it clear that they left due to layoffs. Up to that point, three jobs over the last six years hadn’t seemed problematic.

The job seeker assured the recruiter that as long as they are challenged, they would stay put.

They also listed a “good company culture” and “room for growth” as incentives to stay with the company for the long haul. “Leaving is never an intention unless I feel undervalued or not challenged in some way,” they added.

But that didn’t stop the recruiter from doling out “unsolicited advice” to the interviewee about telling her children not to switch jobs frequently if they wanted upward mobility. “I felt like she was very condescending and judgmental when she’s not in my shoes nor my life circumstances. It was like she was out to get me for some reason,” they said.

That’s why it was very surprising when the interviewer scheduled a second interview with the hiring manager. But after the demeaning initial conversation, they are now unsure as to whether or not they want to proceed with the process, despite the great salary.

The applicant turned to Reddit for answers and advice.

Many people thought the interviewer was unprofessional in the interaction.

“Any interviewer who 'scolds' has discarded even the pretense of professionalism,” the first person who responded said. That was followed by several comments that equated her actions to a woman who had been ghosted after a date.

People talked about how “terrible” recruiters had become in recent years and took issue with this particular one labeling the applicants actions as “job hopping” without making any effort to understand the context in which they left each position.

Moving from one job to another in quick succession can be a double-edged sword. While some people see it as having a growth mindset and always looking to be challenged, others see it as a lack of dependability and loyalty.

If you do decide to job hop, make sure you are fully aware of the implications for the future.

NyRee Ausler is a writer and author from Seattle, Washington. She covers issues navigating the workplace using the experience garnered over two decades of working in Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.