Having emotional resilience is a buffer to mental health concerns. But what does that really mean?

For most people, it means being able to bounce back. It means coping with hard days and accepting support from friends, even when your feelings are hurt. Usually, it means someone has the kind of emotional intelligence that makes their lives better. On a daily basis, emotionally unbreakable people do certain things that honestly make them way happier than normal people, and we could all learn from these rituals.

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Emotionally unbreakable people do 10 things that honestly make them way happier than normal people

1. They create recovery habits

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Instead of letting a bad, draining day at work turn into a bad evening or a bad week, the most emotionally resilient people lean on healthy coping mechanisms to reset. Whether it's spending time alone or eating a nourishing meal, they know what to rely on to come back to a baseline, instead of spiraling.

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That's why many experts, like some from the University of Cambridge, suggest everyone suppress their negative thoughts, instead of letting them fester. Of course, don't ignore complex emotions all the time, but sometimes choosing to ignore bad feelings and thought spirals can stop the spread.

2. They don't take everything personally

When you take things personally and assume everyone's behaviors are a direct attack against you, you cultivate tons of unnecessary stress and resentment. You drain your own energy worrying about what other people think of you when, in reality, it's likely not very much at all.

Usually, it comes from a place of insecurity. When you don't know your own worth, you look to other people for validation and reassurance. However, part of what makes the most emotionally resilient people unbreakable is their internal self-assuredness. They don't need to rely on external validation for peace, so they don't have any problem chalking someone's rudeness or judgment up to external issues.

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3. They avoid social media

Even though they're often less likely to take on the strain and drain of screen time, most emotionally unbreakable people prefer to avoid social media. At the very least, they set boundaries with it, spending more time interacting with real people and feeding into habits that build their own personal identity than scrolling.

Especially with the prevalence of comparison culture online and an almost-constant pressure to compete with people, they find themselves more self-assured and confident when they don't have to be someone they're not for validation.

4. They accept that life is unfair

Rather than taking on the "woe is me" mentality and trying to justify all the bad things that happen to them in life, emotionally strong people accept that the world isn't fair. They don't need to find closure from toxic people or justifications for their own pain, because they have healthy levels of forgiveness and resilience built into their own beings.

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That's why research, like one study from the University of Hertfordshire, suggests that self-acceptance is the key to living a happy life. The more you can accept life as it is, let go of what isn't serving you and move on, the better your mental health and general well-being will be.

5. They focus on what feels good to them

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Instead of focusing on what they think is cool and impressive to others, and then seeking out that approval, emotionally resilient people build their lives and routines around what feels good to them. It might seem obvious, but so many people are only doing things because they think they should or notice them trending, and draining their energy for validation.

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Even with daily obligations and habits that seem to be predetermined and something to simply cope with, the truth is that those are also spaces to build happiness. Honest well-being and health come from habit formation and making space for things that bring you joy, even when coupled with chores and tasks.

6. They protect their peace

From creating space to walk away during toxic conversations and setting boundaries in poor relationships, emotionally unbreakable people protect their peace by noticing their needs. They're in touch with what they need and how they're feeling, which allows them to act in the moment to ensure they're mentally and emotionally safe.

Unlike some people, protecting their peace is about showing up for the people they love and making sure their needs are met, not policing what other people do. They still show up and sometimes inconvenience themselves for the people they love, but they stop draining themselves and seeking validation from those who don't deserve their time and effort.

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7. They inconvenience themselves

Even if it seems counterintuitive, the happiest people often make more space for challenge and inconvenience than most. In relationships, they build more meaningful connections by showing up when it's tough. In their everyday lives, they grow and become happier from leaning into discomfort. They learn from making mistakes.

It's all these small moments of inconvenience and obligations that an unhappy person complains about and pushes off. However, happy people find something to lean into or find a light at the end of the tunnel that allows them to learn from even the most annoying, difficult situations.

8. They slow down

Instead of operating from a place of urgency, seeking instant gratification and chasing stimulation all the time, many of the happiest, most emotionally secure people lean into slowness. They appreciate spending time in their own thoughts and in stillness, but they're also not afraid to wait for things in the name of patience.

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That's often how they set themselves up for long-term well-being and happiness, because they practice the kind of delayed gratification that boosts better emotional regulation skills.

9. They prioritize secure relationships

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Most emotionally unbreakable people form better relationships because they invest in the kind of effort and work they need to succeed. They don't seek the instant excitement of lust or chemistry over feelings of safety and security. They make people feel seen and valued, not because of charisma, but because they show up and support, even when it's not easy.

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Of course, as a Harvard University study explains, it's these relationships and connections that bring long-term joy to people's lives, not necessarily superficial flings and attention.

10. They speak directly

There's a reason why directness is a form of kindness in most relationships. People feel more connected and safe when they know their needs are expressed and when they have a good idea about what someone else needs from them. It's basic emotional intelligence, but it isn't always easy for most people to make space for.

Even when it's difficult, and conflicts are easier to run away from, they lean in. They don't amplify their own stress and anxiety by avoiding the heart of the issue, but express it clearly and work on the same team as people to resolve disputes.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.