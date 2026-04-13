7 Early Warning Signs Psychiatrist Says Could Mean Dementia Is Starting Earlier Than You Think

For many, the greatest fear about aging is brain-related conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's disease. These conditions can be so devastating that even the slightest lapse in memory can feel like a five-alarm fire. The situation probably isn't quite that dire. But psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen says there are certain early symptoms to be aware of.

He stressed the importance of early detection and intervention by taking potential clues, like memory lapses, seriously. "Alzheimer's disease actually starts in the brain decades before you have any symptoms," Dr. Amen said. Keeping an eye on these early warning signs could be an opportunity to catch dementia starting earlier than you think possible.

Here are 7 early warning signs a psychiatrist says could mean dementia is starting earlier than you think:

Early sign #1: Noticeable memory problems

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This is the one we all know about, of course. But what is normal memory decline that is just part of aging, and what is actually a problem? Dr. Amen's unconventional views about brain science and mental health have made him controversial, but they have also made him highly sought after because of his approach, which stresses prevention as much as treatment.

Dr. Amen said when there is a noticeably sharp decline that's "worse than it was 10 years ago," it's time for a deeper dive. If you're noticing a pronounced decline, Dr. Amen said it's likely to continue progressing without intervention.

"Think about how painful and difficult it is to delete memorable pictures from your phone," Dr. Akshad Singi, M.D., added. "And now think about how frustrating it must be when your brain does it without your say-so. Dementia often starts with memory loss. However, slowly it progresses to a stage where one is not able to take basic care of themselves."

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Early sign #2: Poor judgment and impulsivity

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"What that means likely is your frontal lobe, the part of your brain that supervises you, watches you, is decreasing in activity, and that's not a good thing," Dr. Amen said. "Sort of like your brain is going offline." It's frequently the perception that conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's are something over which we have no control, but that's often untrue. Studies have shown that early intervention can slow or even prevent their development.

Neuroscientists from the University of California found that Risky behavior may occur when a person becomes angry and tries to walk out of the house in an unsafe manner. "You may have to respond actively, such as walking with them, distracting them, and then installing locks on the door. Annoying and frustrating behavior may require a softer response. For example, if the person paces about the house but remains calm and doesn’t try to leave, it may be best to work on accepting the pacing as okay."

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Early sign #3: Short attention span and distractibility

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This is distinct from conditions like ADHD, Dr. Amen said. It's more about a worsening condition — one that "seems to be accelerating," as Dr. Amen put it. If things seem to suddenly be ramping up, it's time to start asking questions with your doctor. Early interventions can include everything from medications to help clear away plaques from the brain, to psychotherapy treatments, lifestyle and dietary changes, physical exercise, and sensory stimulation.

Dr. Michael Hunter, M.D., added, "Your brain doesn't work in modern life. In medical terms, here’s what we think is happening: Brain scans now reveal that chronic overstimulation, including scrolling, alerts, newsfeeds, and multitasking, shrinks the prefrontal cortex, heightens stress pathways, and overwhelms the brain with noise."

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Early sign #4: Low mood

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"Depression doubles the risk of Alzheimer's disease in women and quadruples the risk in men," Dr. Amen said. Depression has long been known to be an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease. However, a Danish study found the connection is even stronger. A diagnosis of depression at basically any time in life was found to double the risk of Alzheimer's, even when accounting for other mental or health conditions known to increase risk.

Depression is also influenced by our technology habits. "Excessive scrolling on social media destroys your brain," explained psychologist Patricia Schmidt, Psy.D. "It leads to a decreased attention span, increased distractibility, and wrecks your brain’s reward system. Social media displays of polished perfection also generate a false image that everybody except you is perfect and has an ideal life, which is detrimental to your well-being."

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Early sign #5: Being overweight

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"As your weight goes up, the size and function of your brain goes down," Dr. Amen said. That may sound like a bold claim, but it's backed up by several studies. One study focused on brain MRIs found that overweight people had, on average, 4% less brain volume and brains that appeared about eight years older than the person's actual age. For obese people, those figures doubled to 8% and 16 years, respectively.

Health psychologist Dr. Stephen J. Almada explained, "Before junk food destroys the brain and body, your food environment psychologically cultivates mindless eating, supported by technology that processes food to maximally stimulate the pleasure centers of the brain. Consequently, your food environment often makes the self insensitive and indifferent to its unity with body and brain.

"To repossess and strengthen your assertive power over the food environment, here are a few things to try: Develop a mindful approach to eating. Plan. Know what time and what you are going to eat. Be aware of how the food you eat makes you feel, and eat to feel good about yourself immediately, hours after you eat, the next day, and beyond."

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Early sign #6: Low energy

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If you struggle to have enough energy throughout the day, Dr. Amen says that often means lower blood flow throughout the body, including the brain. And if you have one condition related to low blood flow, it likely means your brain is being impacted too, and it's a good idea to talk to your doctor.

Research has explored the connection between blood flow and brain health. One study focused on the impact that low blood flow caused by diabetes can have on the cardiovascular system. The results showed an increase in risk of cognitive decline due to vascular dementia.

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Early sign #7: Chronic insomnia or sleep apnea

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Sleep disorders have long been known to be correlated with dementia and Alzheimer's, and many studies have shown they're also predictive of both conditions. So, if you struggle with a sleep disorder, these conditions should be on your radar.

Psychotherapist Linda Yael Schiller explained how she improved her sleep: "I find that less is usually more for me — less news, less social media, and less 'round-the-clock checking my phone. The key to knowing how to sleep better is by keeping a balance during our waking life and also keeping the barrage of politics, violence, and weather emergencies from interfering with our sleep and dreams."

Early detection has also consistently been shown to lessen the emotional and especially the financial burden of treating these conditions and caring for the people who care for them. So, if you're experiencing any of these seven early warning signs of dementia, take Dr. Amen's advice and talk with your doctor. It just might help in the long run.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.