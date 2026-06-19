10 Things Kind People Who Don't Care What You Think Avoid At All Costs

We spend so much time competing and comparing in today's culture that we lose ourselves. We stop putting ourselves first, choosing instead to chase attention and validation from others. We suppress complex feelings to keep the peace. We disrespect ourselves.

It's a hard habit to break, but these are the things that kind people who don't care what you think avoid at all costs. They know how to navigate life without sabotaging their sense of self.

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When kind people don't care what you think, they avoid these things at all costs

1. Competing for no reason

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People who compete for no reason and get jealous of others' success are used to comparing themselves. They're so insecure that their goals are crafted by conforming to what everyone else is doing, even if it's unhelpful and unsustainable.

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Of course, the kindest people care about celebrating others and sometimes comparing for their own benefit, but they're also careful about trying to compete. They don't need to prove that they're smarter or cooler than anyone, especially at their own expense, and instead save their energy to show up when it really matters.

2. Wasting energy on toxic people

It's easy to get wrapped up in emotionally draining people and toxic social circles when we're looking for validation. Especially with charming narcissistic people who can make us feel valued and seen the first few times, wasting energy becomes a cycle where we can't stop going back for more.

However, truly secure people don't need to chase anything to feel happy and safe. They can lean on self-compassion and self-respect to protect their energy alone. That's why they avoid wasting energy on anyone who doesn't make them feel better, because they're perfectly capable of spending time alone.

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3. Disrespecting themselves

Even if it's easy to subtly disrespect ourselves in the pursuit of validation from others, the most secure, kind people refuse to. It's an act of self-care and kindness on its own. Even in the face of peer pressure and convenience, they choose the challenge of showing up for themselves over and over again.

Whether it's respecting their boundaries or learning to say "no," they look out for their best interests instead of trying to make others comfortable.

4. Staying stagnant for too long

According to a 2022 study, getting out of your comfort zone and being willing to embrace discomfort are the keys to truly growing as a person. Without a challenge, we don't learn how to be resilient and grow into our own secure identity.

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That's why people who are truly secure in themselves accept challenges. They avoid staying in the same place for too long or getting comfortable in relationships. They need the challenges most people avoid and run from in order to grow into the best version of themselves.

5. Gossip and unnecessary criticism

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Gossip can sometimes serve as a way to connect with new people, as a shared experience or interest might. However, most of the time, it makes us more negative people. We end up hurting others and sabotaging trust by bringing only information about them, instead of ourselves, to the table.

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Most people gossip because they're uncertain or uncomfortable about their own identity. They need other people to speak about because they don't think they have anything interesting to say about themselves. But someone who doesn't care about entertaining others isn't afraid to avoid gossip in favor of vulnerable conversation.

They don't care what people think, so they don't make judgments or criticisms about others. They don't feel the need to bring others down to feel better about themselves, because their confidence is entirely internal.

6. Seeking validation from others

People who need constant external validation from others live incredibly uncertain, anxious lives. They need other people to provide a sense of security, and because they can never truly guess how someone else will think or react, they're always unstable.

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While it might seem like someone who doesn't care what others think is sabotaging their relationships, the truth is that the secure sense of self and authenticity work for them. They don't have to pretend to be someone they're not or conform to trends. They can live without this all-encompassing sense of inadequacy.

7. Proving their worth

People who need to prove their worth to others are often grappling with deep insecurities from childhood trauma or low self-esteem. They care too much about what other people think, because if others don't like or approve of them, it's their well-being that suffers.

When they finally detach themselves from the opinions of others, they can start focusing on their own happiness and health without shame. They don't have to center every decision around comforting others or even shrink themselves to be more easily accepted in social situations.

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8. Shoving down their feelings

Even though suppressing complex emotions to avoid handling them puts physical and mental health at risk, as a 2023 study explains, some people still regularly do it. Whether it's a lack of emotional regulation skills or a fear of what other people will think, they shove down feelings that don't suit them at their own expense.

However, truly empathetic people who also don't care about what others think are used to expressing their feelings more directly. Not only is this a form of kindness in relationships, but it also makes sure they're not putting their own well-being at risk for the comfort of others. There's no staying quiet to keep the peace for these kinds of people.

9. Holding onto grudges and regrets

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When you learn to let go of past mistakes and forgive yourself, everything changes. There's a reason why self-acceptance often improves emotional health and well-being more than other coping strategies. You're no longer fighting for approval because you can provide that grace and love internally.

If someone cares too much about how they're perceived by others, grievances and regrets stem from those feelings of insecurity. They don't think they're worthy of happiness, so they hold onto all these unnecessary points of tension to prove it.

Every time they make a mistake or regret something, it's misguided evidence that the negative beliefs they hold about themselves in their heads are true.

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10. Filtering or censoring themselves

Many people filter their inner selves and censor their authenticity to be more appealing to others. They care more about fitting in or being likable than investing in themselves and letting their authentic selves be seen by the world.

That's why censorship is something kind people who don't care what others think avoid whenever they can. Even if it makes other people uncomfortable or forces them to spend more time alone, being themselves is a gift and luxury they don't take for granted.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.