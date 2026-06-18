11 Childhood Experiences That Actually Explain Why You're Not As Confident As You Want To Be Now

Children are like sponges.

This phrase is used to explain how children absorb information from their surroundings and learn from the people around them. Childhood experiences play a crucial role in shaping our confidence as adults because children often use what they see, hear, and experience to understand how to be members of society. By observing how the people around them act, they use those actions to inform their own behavior. When you look back at the experiences you had while growing up, it can be easier to understand why confidence comes naturally in some parts of your life and feels harder to hold onto in others.

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Here are 11 childhood experiences that quietly shape how confident you are today:

1. You didn't have many positive social experiences

Social interactions can affect us at any age. Maybe someone does not have many adult friendships, and they end up feeling lonely and isolated. The same can happen to children, but negative social experiences can hit harder when kids are still learning how to understand themselves and other people.

Without positive social interactions in childhood, someone might feel less confident in their ability to connect with others. This might stop them from trying to build these connections.

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Additionally, friendships in childhood can help you navigate relationships as an adult. You might learn how to handle conflict in relationships based on what you did when it occurred between you and a friend when you were younger. This could help you become a better friend in your adult years because you already have some practice figuring out what works and what doesn't.

2. You learned to connect your grades with your self-worth

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Students who do well in school are often considered intelligent. Some academically successful kids can use their good grades to feel more confident about being smart.

However, students who struggle academically can feel unfairly judged as less smart by themselves and others. Without achieving high grades, a child might believe they are less capable than peers who perform better. But remember, that isn't always true.

Some kids take more time understanding the material or learn differently from the other children around them. Grades don't always reflect a child's intelligence. Maybe they struggle with the time constraints of testing. While they might understand the material, they might not have enough time to work through it on their own.

Some children might feel unsuccessful without getting good grades, and ultimately, their confidence takes a hit. If you didn't feel smart as a kid, that belief can carry over into adult life. It can make you question your intelligence later on, both in your personal relationships and in the professional world.

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3. You didn't always get the support or encouragement you needed

You can find support from many different places. As a child, that support often comes from your teachers, parents, or other adult role models.

Feeling supported during childhood can help you better handle challenges later in life. It may give you the confidence that, even if everything else goes wrong, you have someone to turn to. This support can make you feel more comfortable turning to others as an adult when you need help.

Support can be beneficial for handling your problems. By seeking advice or assistance from others, we might find a new solution to a problem we can't solve on our own. However, a child who receives little support might struggle to ask for help.

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They might learn to handle things on their own. This could prevent them from seeking the assistance of their friends or family members. It might also leave them stuck on a problem that someone else could have helped them solve.

4. You weren't taught how to fail and recover from it

I don't think any of us wants to fail. However, sometimes failure can be the best teacher.

It's hard to be good at everything, and most of us have failed at something during our lifetimes. Analyzing our failures can allow us to see where we made mistakes. If we understand why these missteps happen, we can prevent them from recurring.

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Children who are exposed to failure can often handle those life challenges better as adults. Those children might feel less defeated when they fail because they've already experienced it. If this child attempts to fix their mistakes, they might be more confident in their ability to do this in future situations.

5. You didn't get many chances to be part of a team

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Extracurricular activities can be beneficial for children. They can help kids develop team-building and collaboration skills.

Whether they are in theater or sports, they are probably working with a team. This can help children learn to collaborate with others to achieve whatever goal their group is working towards. When a child practices teamwork, it can build their confidence in their ability to be a good team member.

If that child encounters a team-related responsibility at work, they could feel confident that they can successfully complete the task. They might reflect on their childhood experiences and understand what works for positive collaboration and what doesn't.

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6. You grew up feeling uncomfortable in your body

Children's bodies are constantly developing. They are getting bigger and growing into their adult bodies.

However, some children develop faster than others. This can lead children who develop more slowly to feel behind compared to their peers. They might compare how they look to their peers. This can sometimes lead them to critique themselves internally through comparison.

Without feeling comfortable in your body as a kid, it can be hard to feel comfortable with yourself as an adult. Children who grow up with body image issues often still have them as adults. This can create a cycle of unhappiness in your own skin.

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7. You didn't hear enough good things about yourself

If somebody is always telling you how great you are, you might just start to believe it, too.

Children who are told they are good at something can sometimes feel more confident in their abilities. Children take what the people around them say seriously. This is because they don't have much experience doing things themselves. Some children internalize the way people see them. They might even start seeing themselves the same way.

A child who didn't receive positive affirmations in their childhood might struggle to feel confident in their abilities as an adult. They might retain the same insecurities brought on by others' negative comments. When kids hear positive things about who they are and what they can handle, they may start to believe they are capable of dealing with whatever life throws at them.

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8. You were boxed in by strict family or cultural expectations

Some families and cultures place strong expectations on children. Those expectations can look different depending on a child’s gender, role in the family, or what adults believe their future should look like.

Within a patriarchal society, some girls feel confined to the roles they will play as women. If a girl is taught that her future is already decided for her, she might not feel encouraged to build confidence in other areas of her life. They might not put effort into school because it might feel unnecessary for raising children. They might also place greater emphasis on relationships to prepare for marriage.

While female gender roles are one example of cultural influence, these can also crop up in other areas of life. Children who feel confined by their society's expectations might not seek to educate themselves about topics they think aren't relevant to their future. This might prevent them from building a more well-rounded life because they were taught to focus only on what other people expected of them.

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9. Your home life didn't feel stable

For many children, parents are supposed to be the people who make home feel safe and steady. Unstable households can have a major effect on a child's confidence.

Growing up in an unstable household can hurt more than people like to admit. In my case, my father wasn't often around. Sometimes he would leave me for long periods to hang out with his friends or his girlfriend, which made me feel like he didn't want me there. I worried that I wasn't fun to be around and wondered if other people didn't want to be around me either.

When a parent is often absent, emotionally unavailable, or inconsistent, a child may start to believe that they are not wanted. This can happen to some children if their parents' instability leads to personal insecurity.

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Those insecurities we feel in childhood can lead us to have the same insecurities in adulthood. These insecurities can hinder people's confidence even after they have left their unstable household.

10. You weren't given room to become independent

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Independence can be an important trait for an adult. It can show you know how to take care of yourself.

Children who learn independence at an early age sometimes have a better time taking care of themselves later in life. They have learned how to rely on themselves. This might lead them to gain confidence in their ability to handle situations.

Some parents feel nervous about allowing their kids to be independent. They might worry that something will happen to their child. Some parents even feel that they are being neglectful by letting their child figure things out on their own. However, when children are allowed to practice independence in safe, age-appropriate ways, they may grow up feeling more confident in their ability to handle things on their own.

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11. You didn't have hobbies that allowed you to express yourself

Hobbies can be a good way for children to express themselves. By trying out different hobbies, kids can discover what they like.

Knowing which activities bring them joy can help some people decide what they may want to do professionally. If a kid loves to read, they might use this to decide they want to go into publishing or writing. This can make someone feel more confident in their future. They become aware of the avenues they think best suit them.

Hobbies can also lead to a more fulfilling adult life. They aren't always meant to move our lives forward in an obvious way. We do them simply because we love doing that thing. Hobbies help people feel more fulfilled because they're doing something that brings them joy.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.