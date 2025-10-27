The Defiant Generation: 11 Things Millennials Do Way Better Than Anyone Else

Even though Gen Zers often tend to get a lot of credit for pushing back against traditionalist norms and making change in places like the workplace, millennials are largely the first generation to start making shifts. Of course, the tensions between millennials and older generations, like baby boomers, are a good representation of that, with shifts in relationship expectations and work-life balance throwing tradition into change.

Millennials are largely labelled as “the defiant generation” because they craft their lives and shape hobbies in their own unique ways. Many of the things millennials do way better than anyone else are rooted in their authenticity and trailblazing attitudes. They don’t mind paving a new path for themselves, even if it ruffles some feathers and changes long-standing traditions in society.

Here are 11 things millennials do way better than anyone else

1. Openly going to therapy

According to a Thriveworks study, millennials are the most likely generation to actively seek out therapy. They feel comfortable seeking out mental health resources, largely because of shifts in stigmas that they’ve helped push forward, but also because it provides them space to focus on their personal lives without the shadow of unnecessary stress or anxiety.

Even if they’re not desperately seeking a therapist out of necessity, many are still making therapy a routine habit in their routines.

2. Turning hobbies into side hustles

Largely because of economic constraints and money stress, nearly two-thirds of younger generations, including millennials, are bringing in another form of income with a side hustle. Whether it’s selling art on Etsy or starting a second freelance business, they’re interested in both bringing in more income but, of course, also making space for their passions.

Truly meaningful work starts when you can create a nice balance of passion and rest, which is why transforming hobbies into side hustles is so important for millennials. At some point, many millennials even make the switch completely over to their side hustles for a main form of income, focusing on the things that bring them joy, rather than bring in the most stable or huge payout.

3. Setting boundaries with 'hustle culture'

Millennials were one of the first generations to acknowledge and put a name to burnout. They watched their parents shoulder the consequences of overworking themselves, often at the expense of personal well-being and relationships, so now they’re intentional about finding a balance between work and personal time.

According to a Deloitte study, the majority of millennials are more interested in crafting a healthy work-life balance and protecting their personal time, over things like climbing the corporate ladder. They’re not interested in feeding into our society’s “hustle culture,” especially for employers and companies that don’t care enough to pay a comfortable wage.

4. Making everything into an aesthetic

By mixing minimalist decor and a cozy aesthetic, millennials craft their homes with intentionality. They do aesthetic curations better than anyone, filling their home with both practicality and aesthetic self-expression.

Especially considering many millennials are skipping nights out because of cost, it’s not surprising that they spend a lot of time, consideration, and mindful money on their homes — they spend most of their time in them. Even if they’re skipping a night out for self-care at home, it’s going to be comfortable and vibey.

5. Making 'cozy' a lifestyle

Whether it’s investing in weighted blankets or making self-soothing practices a regular part of their self-care, making “cozy” into a lifestyle is one of the things millennials do way better than anyone else. Their homes are aesthetically comfortable, and they’re not afraid to say “no” to social plans in favor of a night of cozy comfort in their homes.

Even when they’re hoping for a “wild night,” many millennials even prefer to host and spend time at home, rather than going out. They know how to throw a good house party, but they’re also perfectly happy enjoying their solitude and relaxing with self-care on the weekends.

6. Sending memes as a love language

While you might think it’s a stretch, sending memes can actually be a great love language and support for speaking about mental health. Not only does it often give words or an image to a feeling that we can’t figure out how to verbalize, but it can also lighten the mood and leverage the power of humor in impactful ways.

So, yes — it’s technically one of the things that millennials, the defiant generation, do way better than everyone else, but the memes themselves are more powerful and impactful than most people realize.

7. Doing life on their own timeline

Whether it’s forming their long-term relationships, making the decision to “settle down,” having kids, or even making big investments like buying a home, as the “defiant” generation, millennials are moving at their own pace. They’re doing life on their own timeline and dealing with their unique socioeconomic experience to make decisions in their best interest.

While not everyone who’s straying from traditional norms is doing so because they’ve chosen to, millennials at large have questioned and overturned many of the social norms of their parents and grandparents because they no longer serve them in entirely productive ways.

8. Teaching technology

According to a study from Pew Research Center, the majority of millennials are responsible for increased technology usage in older generations like Gen X and baby boomers. They’ve brought their cell phones home, spread the trends, and helped teach other people how to use and navigate the digital landscape to their advantage.

They may be the defiant generation from traditional norms and cultural trends, but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to support their parents and grandparents in adopting the technology they regularly use for convenience and connection in their lives.

9. Their skincare routine

While lavish self-care and the commodification of personal hygiene are relatively new compared to the bare minimum and necessity mindset of older generations, it’s not surprising that millennials tend to do skincare way better than anyone else. They have access to much more information online to inform their purchases and are willing to spend more time at home indulging in the practice.

According to a study from Sage Open, aesthetic preferences and trends, like the “clean beauty” fad, can also inform millennial purchases, which grow their skincare collection and change their routine often.

10. Romanticizing the little things

Of course, millennials work hard, take their work seriously, and take pride in their work ethic in various aspects of life, but they’re often more present in their personal lives than their boomer or Gen X counterparts. They don’t live to work, but rather work to create safe and comfortable personal lives.

That’s why romanticizing the little things is one of the things millennials do way better than anyone else. They’d prefer to practice gratitude and reap the positive benefits of appreciation, rather than sulk and constantly complain about a schedule at work that they have the power to change.

11. Championing sustainability

While Gen Z often gets the credit for leading climate activism, a study from Pew Research Center actually argues that, in a number of key climate issues, millennials are actually the most engaged advocates. Whether it’s online or in person, they care about making choices and indulging in habits that make a difference.

In fact, nearly 70% of millennials argue that they’re willing to pay more for sustainable products and foods that help make a difference in combating the negative effects of climate change. They’re also advocating online, through donations, and within protests — all in the name of their subjective defiance.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.