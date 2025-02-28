Slang evolves with each generation, and millennials had a great era of television and film lines that quickly became known as uniquely millennial phrases.

Though these catchy phrases started as a joke, the incessant use of these phrases eventually took over their entire vocabulary. Now when we hear any of these phrases not only do we know them but we will often join in on repeating every line that follows after — no matter how outdated they might be.

Here are 15 uniquely millennial phrases that started as a joke and then became the generation’s entire vocabulary:

1. ‘It’s been 84 years.’

Titanic | Giphy

What started off as a joke online of women venting their frustrations over their significant others taking too long in the bathroom became an instant hit with millennials due to their love of the 1997 blockbuster classic Titanic. Now when things take too long, we proudly belt out this phrase.

2. ‘What the French, toast?’

Jesse Meriwether | YouTube

Everyone remembers when that British blonde lady came on those old Orbit gum commercials, but one commercial in particular was so good that an entire generation started using the terminology to insult each other. The whole commercial had gems like ‘What the french toast?’ and of course the Orbit lady’s line ‘A good clean feeling, no matter what!’

3. ‘She doesn’t even go here!’

Mean Girls | Giphy

Yes, the 2004 comedy Mean Girls is iconic, with so many lines like ‘So fetch’ to ‘You go Glen Coco.’ But one particular phrase has resurfaced in recent years to make it clear when you’re not invited to be part of the group. Damian’s iconic line when yelling about a woman who doesn’t even go to the high school they attended has made waves online and is a staple of millennial vocabulary.

4. ‘How rude!’

tv edits | YouTube

If you’re a millennial, then chances are you’ve seen the 1987 sitcom Full House and know some of the classic catchphrases like ‘Have mercy!’, ‘Cut, it, out’, and the ‘You got it dude!’ But for some reason, Stephanie Tanner’s catchphrase is one of the favorites for millennials filled with just the right amount of sass.

5. 'Tina, eat. Eat the food!'

Napoleon Dynamite | Giphy

Napoleon Dynamite is a 2004 cult classic. With lines like ‘Gosh!’, ‘Lucky!’, and Pedro’s soft ‘Yes’ being so popular, we sometimes forget this gem when Napoleon is trying to feed his grandmother’s pet llama Tina — unless you're a millennial, of course. This is one I personally use when trying to feed pets and babies. Some may call it immaturity, but it’s just how I am.

6. 'Wazzup!'

Scary Movie | Giphy

The Scary Movie franchise brought film spoofs to a new generation with its iconic lines like ‘Grab my little hand, it’s stronger’ and ‘Cindy, the TV’s leaking.’ But one became so iconic that it put an old Superbowl commercial on the map.

In the original Budweiser commercial, a bunch of friends say ‘Wassup’ to each other. The ‘Wazzup’ exchange between Marlon Wayans and Ghostface became so popular that people didn’t even consider it was a Budweiser ad first!

7. 'The Muffin Man!'

Movieclips | YouTube

The DreamWorks 2001 hit Shrek is religiously considered one of the greatest animated films of all time by millennials. Its energetic music like ‘All Star’ and quotes like ‘In the morning, I’m making waffles’ made this animated comedy into a multi-million dollar franchise.

One of the most iconic scenes has to be between the Gingerbread Man and Lord Farquaad, where they talk about the muffin man. Yes, the Muffin Man! This exchange will never have you saying the words muffin and man in the same way again.

8. 'Squeeze me!'

White Chicks | Giphy

Another Wayans Brothers classic, the 2004 comedy White Chicks, saw Shawn and Marlon Wayans dress up as Brittany and Tiffany Wilson. Their iconic phrase ‘hold my poodle’ is often used when someone wants to get into an altercation with someone else.

Other famous quotes from the film people use are the ‘Perhaps not’ and the ‘I’m going to write a letter!’ lines. The line ‘Squeeze me’ is the one that people use instead of saying excuse me.

9. 'I'll have what she's having.'

When Harry Met Sally | Giphy

This line comes from the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. The moment takes place during the dinner scene when Sally and Harry are talking about their love lives. The iconic line was delivered by Estelle Reiner, the mother of the film's director Rob Reiner — and now entire generations use this line to signify when they want something someone else has.

10. 'Who are you people!'

Spongebob Squarepants | Giphy

Spongebob Squarepants has several iconic moments in its long show run. From ‘Nosferatu’ to ‘No, this is Patrick’ the comedy gold that came from this animated series about sea critters is still memorable today.

One line that is still used often today is Patrick’s famous line from the ‘Prehibernation Week’ episode when the townspeople hide under his rock. This moment like so many others on the show sparked many memes after.

11. 'Is this your king?'

Black Panther | Giphy

This line from the 2018 superhero film Black Panther has become popular as a phrase that men use to ask women online if they still like a seedy man now surrounded by controversy. The ‘Is this your king, ladies?’ has been used online so much by men to the point that when you watch the movie that’s all you think about now.

12. 'I volunteer as tribute'

The Hunger Games | Giphy

This line comes from the The Hunger Games movie franchise when Katniss Everdeen takes her younger sister's place in the survival games. This line has been used as a joke online to volunteer for things that are unnecessary. Millennials now use the phrases when they want to volunteer for serious things.

13. 'Bella! Where have you been, loca?'

New Moon | Giphy

I don’t think millennials give enough credit to how the Twilight franchise gave us some of the cringiest yet most iconic lines in 2008. The lines ‘hold on tight spider monkey’ and ‘This is the skin of a killer’ are some of the worst ones, but Jacob’s line from New Moon asking Bella where she has been has taken a new life of its own, spawning memes and bumper stickers.

14. ‘Oh, Snap!’

That’s So Raven | Giphy

As iconic as Raven Symoné’s ‘you nasty’ line was, I have to give her credit for ‘oh snap’ a little more. This phrase is extremely common for people to use but they do it with Raven’s tone because of how brilliantly she delivered the line.

That’s So Raven was a uniquely funny show in which the entire cast delivered some of the best lines on the Disney Channel Network.

15. ‘Bye Felicia!’

Friday | Giphy

Ice Cube’s iconic line from the 1995 hit Friday is the perfect example of someone who doesn’t want to involve themselves in the drama of others. When Felisha attempts to get into a conversation with Craig and Smokey she is brushed off.

What’s even more interesting is that this is one that millennials actually misspell the most because the character’s name is Felisha in the credits, not Felicia.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.