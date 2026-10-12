People Going Through A Spiritual Awakening Often Do 9 Quirky Things On Their Own

Spiritual awakenings can be challenging to define since everyone experiences them differently. Social worker Dan Mager described spiritual awakenings as a shift in someone’s conscious awareness.

While some people experience a spiritual awakening as an abrupt jolt, it often presents itself subtly and gradually. The transformation might unfold over time, so you might not notice it at first. Yet over time, signs that you’re in a deeply reflective phase of your life, and that you prefer your own company above all else, will reveal themselves.

9 quirky things people do when they're going through a spiritual awakening:

1. They spend more time alone

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A sign you’re in the hermit phase of your life after a spiritual awakening is wanting to spend more time alone. Your need to be alone isn’t about how introverted or extroverted you are. You’re not avoiding people because you don’t like being around them; instead, you’re prioritizing time spent with yourself to explore your spirituality.

Being in a deeply reflective hermit phase might mean turning down invitations to go out and see friends. It might mean curling up with a mug of tea, writing in your journal, or listening to music that feeds your soul. While taking time away from crowds can help you hone in on your spiritual side, it’s important to note that being too socially isolated can lead to an acute sense of loneliness, which could lead to depression.

Part of being connected to your spirituality means tuning into what you need at any given moment and honoring those needs. If you need more time alone during your hermit phase, don’t hesitate to give yourself that gift.

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2. They experience heightened sensitivity

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Heightened sensitivity is a sign you’re in a deeply reflective phase of life after an awakening. You might feel more sensitive to other people, certain places, or even certain foods. You might also be sensitive to the energies surrounding you.

A spiritual awakening changes your consciousness and how you relate to the world. It might be jarring to see everything from such a different perspective, which is why it’s so important to hold space for your experience and treat yourself gently as you learn this new way of being.

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3. They feel like they don’t belong

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Another sign you're in a deeply reflective phase of life after an awakening is feeling like you don’t belong. You’ve been pushed to the edges of what you knew about yourself, so it makes sense that you might feel disconnected from the people around you. Feeling like you don’t belong often comes with a deep desire to discover your roots, where you came from, and where you’re going next.

Spiritual coach Polly Wirum shared a series of questions to ask to connect more deeply with your spirituality. The first step is to ask yourself which parts of your life need help. Next, she recommended asking how you can help others. “Share your joy,” she declared. “Sometimes we also support others in difficult times, and though this also is important, remember to maintain a balance of giving and receiving.”

After any foundational transformation, there’s a period of dissonance between where you once were and where you’re heading. You might feel tender, like you’ve bared the raw edges of your soul. This time can be uncomfortable, but it’s just one part of the journey. Remember, you’re on the precipice, ready to dive into something new and beautiful.

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4. They lose interest in things that used to excite them

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A sign you’re feeling deeply reflective is losing interest in activities that once excited you. It can feel destabilizing to no longer find joy in familiar places, so remind yourself this part of the phase won’t last forever.

If you’ve lost passion for things you cared about in the past, it’s probably because you’re clearing space for the new era of your existence. Your interests might shift away from materialistic things and lean towards being in nature, meditating, doing breathwork, or any other activity that gently nurtures your body and mind.

The Berkeley Well-Being Institute explained that having a spiritual awakening means connecting to the universe in a way you didn’t know was possible. You usually experience the force and power of this connection as love or positive energy. You might become more aware of what’s happening around you. You might feel stitched into the world’s fabric, feeling everything at once.

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5. They seek out their soul’s purpose

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Wondering about your life’s purpose signifies that you’re in the hermit phase after an awakening. Asking yourself why you’re here and how you want to exist in the world is a crucial part of the awakening process. Seeking your soul’s purpose indicates moving closer to where you should be.

Steve Taylor, a psychology lecturer at Leeds Beckett University, said a spiritual awakening occurs across four domains: perceptual, subjective, intersubjective, and conceptual. Perceptual awareness leads to “a state of expansive and intensified awareness” where the world appears more vivid and alive. As Taylor explained, “It's as if a veil falls away, and suddenly, an extra dimension of reality is added to the world.”

After perceptual awareness comes subjective awareness; you notice energy and potential you never felt before as you become aware of the depths inside yourself. Next, intersubjective awareness arrives, which intensifies your sense of empathy. At this stage of awakening, the connection between you, other people, and the natural world gets even more robust. Finally, conceptual awareness expands. Taylor described this as when “We transcend a narrow egocentric perception, and we attain a world-centric awareness.”

During the soul-seeking part, you might discover that old ways of defining your identity no longer fit. Dig into how you want to show up for yourself and others, and you might find that you’re ready to travel into uncharted territory to be the real you.

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6. Their appetite for spiritual topics is insatiable

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Another sign that you’re in a deeply reflective phase is that your appetite for spiritual information feels insatiable. You’re driven to read every article and listen to every podcast. You look for healers and intuitive teachers and pore over their teachings. You dive into the spiritual side of social media.

During this part of your hermit phase, your quest for knowledge pushes all boundaries. You leave no stone unturned in your search for more about spirituality. In your educational journey, you might find some perspectives resonate with you more than others. Keeping an open mind and trying different practices can help you find your spiritual home.

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8. They feel more compassionate

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Another sign you’re in a deeply reflective phase of life after going through an awakening is that your capacity for compassion has expanded. You no longer think only about yourself and what you want and start considering other people on a deeper level.

Social worker Dan Mager explained that our compassion expands through shared experiences. Part of having a spiritual awakening means becoming more aware of how your existence, suffering, and imperfections connect to everyone else’s. Truly feeling the universality of the human experience allows you to practice compassion for yourself and others.

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8. They have a deep sense of inner peace

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You no longer need to focus on what no longer serves you, whether it’s people who drag you down or unhealthy coping mechanisms. You feel more at peace than ever because you’re learning to listen to your intuition and meet your needs.

As Intuitive Coach Ronnie Ann Ryan explained, “Finding inner peace is a state of being that millions of people hope to achieve. With so much chaos in the world today, knowing you can go within to find serenity is such a blessing. Calming your nervous system is essential to lower stress levels and maintain good health.”

A spiritual awakening and the inner peace it results in can’t be forced, yet staying open to the process and connected to a spiritual practice can help you get there. A spiritual awakening is a deeply embodied experience that peels back the layers of who you thought you were so that you can shine in a whole new way. It’s not always easy to have a deeply reflective phase of life, but it's a necessary part of growing into who you’re meant to be.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.