People Who Stay In A Good Mood Most Of The Time Usually Do 4 Daily Things On Autopilot, Says Psychologist

In the incredibly dark times we're navigating, it's easy to feel completely hopeless and overwhelmed; that's the point of the "shock and awe" tactics our country's new regime used in the first place.

Thankfully, psychologist Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh shared proven methods to give your brain a leg up in difficult times. They won't fix everything, of course, but adopting these daily habits can make a difference in finding relief, not just now but in the future, no matter how dark things get.

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People who stay in a good mood pretty constantly often do a few things daily:

1. They move their body

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No, this doesn't mean joining a gym or signing up for expensive yoga classes; it can be as simple as going for a daily walk. Whatever you choose, scientific research has clearly established a direct link between physical activity and mental well-being.

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Moderate-intensity exercise that gets your heart rate up has an even bigger impact on perceived mental well-being. Experts say to aim for anything that gets you slightly out of breath, to the point that you can still talk easily but would probably struggle to sing a song. That's the sweet spot for brain benefits.

2. They prioritize connection

When we're stressed and struggling, it's a natural impulse in many of us to isolate ourselves or to seek out comforting activities and behaviors that don't involve others; disappearing into a book or a TV show, for example.

Those certainly have their place, but research shows that spending time with people we care about has a far greater impact. For one, too much isolation can exacerbate negative feelings, while time spent connecting tends to have the opposite effect.

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Research has also shown that spending time with people we care about not only helps us through difficult feelings in the present; it also helps guard against them in the future, sort of like storing up positivity for a rainy day.

3. They practice gratitude

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Sure, this may sound like annoying spiritual guru gaslighting: just "practice gratitude," and all your cares will slip away! However, research has consistently found a scientific basis for this.

Much like connection with others, studies show that focusing on gratitude and optimism not only keeps your brain happier in the here and now, but also helps inoculate you against negative emotions in the future.

Many experts recommend the "Three Good Things" exercise, in which you write down three good things that happened at the end of each day, even tiny things like your coffee turning out just the way you like it. Studies have also repeatedly shown that even these tiny nudges toward optimism help your brain cope and offer a cumulative effect.

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4. They spend time with pets and animals

Having a pet has repeatedly been shown to help manage issues like depression and anxiety while boosting self-esteem and feelings of well-being. If your pet is a dog, it also helps you with number one on this list with all those daily walks.

Okay, so you don't have a pet. But you likely do have birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and the like around where you live. From personal experience, sitting in a backyard or park and watching these weird little guys go about their daily habits can be exceptionally calming, even if you're not the type to be a bird-watcher.

It takes you out of your head and into the real world for a moment, which is grounding, and sometimes that momentary escape is all you need to pull yourself out of the doldrums and back onto solid ground.

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John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.