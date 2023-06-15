7 Spiritual Ways To Be Better At Anything That Matters To You

Simple ways to shift your awareness to be a great partner, parent, psychic — whatever you want to be.
By Polly Wirum — Written on Jun 15, 2023
Photo: skyNext / Shutterstock
Have you ever wondered if you are a good human in this collective spiritual experience of ours called life?
Are you one of those lucky people that find it amazingly easy to live in the now and always move with ease and grace? Or are you on the other end of the spectrum; you let life happen to you without truly engaging.
Regardless, I'm writing this to help you shift your awareness so you can be a great partner, parent, psychic or whatever you want to be.
Recently, I was in Hawaii for a very short trip, just long enough to help our youngest pack up for the summer. As I was navigating the weekend, I caught myself wondering if I was cut out to be a parent. This question might be 26 years too late, as my oldest is 25 years old.
When I was younger, I knew for sure that I wanted to have children. In some ways I was a great parent and in other ways, not so much. My youngest claims I was pretty good until he reached first grade. That was eleven years ago. This was followed up with examples of my lack of culinary skills and the clothes I let him wear to school.
RELATED: Every Person Has A 'Human Design Type' — Here's How To Find Yours
We can joke about it, but parenting and other relationships can be challenging.
I find myself questioning or reevaluating many of the things in my life right now. Am I cut out to be a parent, partner or even a life coach and psychic?
Similar to raising children, there were many things that I jumped into, figuring it out as I went. This, after all, is what each of us does in life, we can’t plan for or anticipate everything that occurs or does not occur. As I am doing my soul searching, I came up with some questions that have helped me gain awareness of my life.
These questions can also be used to help you, to help you live a more vibrant and connected life.
Seven questions to ask yourself in order to improve — in any area of your life
1. Where do I need help?
Is there an area of your life that is painful right now? Prioritize getting help in those areas when you face challenges. Sometimes this requires professional help and other times it’s just spending time with good friends and laughing about all the crazy things that surround us. Life is not about suffering. It’s about love and beautiful connections.
2. Where can I help or serve others?
Part of thriving as a human is how we help or serve others. Look at what you’re good at and things that you enjoy. I’m sure your talents are greatly appreciated by others, so share your joy. Sometimes we also support others in difficult times, and though this also is important, remember to maintain a balance of giving and receiving.
3. Where am I thriving?
Take notice of where you are thriving in life. The more attention you give to the positive things in your life, the more of those things you will have.
4. What can I release?
Is there anything that has not served you well? You have learned the lesson and it’s time for you to release this experience and try something new. This might be a job, religion or even a relationship.
5. What am I calling in?
Do you have a positive mindset that welcomes high vibrational experiences? It’s possible that you expect the worst out of life, and therefore are suffering. Remember that you are co-creating with the universe. Call on your guides and angels to help you manifest your dreams.
6. What can I change?
Is there a part of your life that is causing you unhappiness? Sometimes all we can change is our attitude, but other times we can make transformative life changes. Don’t let fear stop you from transforming your life into one you want to experience.
7. What should I celebrate more?
Celebration is the perfect way to honor what you’re grateful for. We do this on birthdays and other special occasions. Celebrate everything that is working. Even sweet and simple celebrations of lighting a candle or saying a short prayer of gratitude will keep you in high vibrational frequencies.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Connect With Your Own Team Of Spiritual Guides & Angels
My answers — and how they can help you, too
Would I do anything different in my life? No. All my choices and experiences have brought me to this state of awareness. With that being said, I don’t want to relive my mistakes. I want to make changes now, in this life, so I’m not coming back struggling with the same lessons again and again.
Related Stories From YourTango:
I am beyond grateful for my family, clients, friends, and my ability to share messages from the other side. Are all of these relationships and experiences in constant expansion and transformation? Yes, absolutely!
We all do our best in this human experience, learning as we go. Thankfully we have the opportunity to make changes today that will affect us now and through eternity. Celebrate how far you have come and don’t fear any changes that come your way. You are exactly where you should be.
RELATED: How To Know If Someone's Low Vibrational Energy Is Bringing You Down
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
More for You:
This article was originally published at Polly Wirum's Website. Reprinted with permission from the author.