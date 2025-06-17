These 7 Decisions Aren’t Easy — But Experts Say They’ll Change Your Life In Ways You Can’t Even Fathom

Forget the myth of the self-made person. No one has achieved any degree of success without the help of others. The uplifting act can be apparent and acknowledged, or a force propelling others upward is subtle and almost taken for granted. Research has consistently found a link between social support and academic achievement, suggesting that students with high support from peers, parents, and teachers tend to perform better academically.

The help can be the physical effort of others that propels us upward in life. The lift can be a wind under our spread wings to help us catch a thermal updraft that brings us to lofty altitudes of success. The support can be a soothing touch in a moment of despair that acts as a gentle push toward a more positive feedback loop. Whatever form the assistance comes, we can uplift one or many with our thoughts, words, and most importantly, the decisions we make in life.

These seven decisions aren’t easy, but experts say they’ll change your life in ways you can’t even fathom:

1. To listen actively with your whole attention

The most uplifting decision that one can make to help others is "Active Listening". With the advent of technology and modern-day life, lending an ear to others to listen to their thoughts is a blessing in disguise.



Active listening is a form of communication that entails concentrating one's whole attention, comprehending what is being said, and providing feedback to the person speaking. This talent can increase overall communication, the quality of relationships, and the ability to resolve disagreements. Active listening demonstrates respect for the person speaking, builds trust, and creates a more positive and constructive environment for communication.

— Sidhharrth S. Kumaar, Numerologist

2. To encourage others when they're in doubt

Most people know what they need to do, where they can look for help, and even why they need to take action, but when unforeseen difficulties get in the way, challenges persist longer than it seems reasonable and possible, your friend is likely too emotionally exhausted, distraught, and worried to be effective. They need someone to listen and encourage them.

Your friend may have lost confidence or become self-critical and doubt they can succeed amid daunting circumstances, but you are uniquely qualified because you have witnessed their past successes.

Encouragement is your reminder of their past victories and faith in their future.

— Reta Faye Walker, Ph.D, Relationship Coach

3. To reinforce someone's self-confidence

When you tell others your impression of their main strengths, with specific examples, that reinforces confidence and opens doors to their insights and self-appreciation. This encourages conversation about your perceptions to clarify for mutual understanding.

—​ Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career & Life Management Consultant, Author

4. To care for yourself to better serve others

Continuing your self-care and keeping your frequency high is the most important thing you can do to help others and the planet.

—​ Marla Martenson, Life Coach/Matchmaker

A 2022 study indicated that neglecting one's own well-being can lead to burnout, reduced empathy, and impaired ability to offer meaningful support. When individuals prioritize self-care, they are better equipped to manage stress, maintain emotional resilience, and provide compassionate care to others.

5. To mindfully manage your thinking

Being your best means practicing mindfulness, compassion, and thoughtfulness every day. You will improve the quality of your own life and the lives of everyone around you.

The principle is simple: a better life begins with you. The more you build your internal resources, the more resources you have to share.

The stronger you become, the stronger you can be for others. Self-work unleashes your power to become your best self with others.

—​ Dr. Gloria Brame, PhD, Therapist

6. To listen to your instinct when making decisions

Nothing is more difficult and, therefore, more precious than making a decision. When deciding on minor importance, I have always found it advantageous to consider all the pros and cons.

Sometimes, you make the right decision, and sometimes you make the wrong decision. You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

Every decision you make reflects your evaluation of who you are. I think "Truly successful decision-making relies on a balance of deliberate and instinctive thinking".

What are good decisions? A good decision is based on knowledge and not on numbers. There are times when delaying a decision has benefits. Often, allowing a set period to mull something over so your brain can work it through generates a thoughtful and effective decision. The best decisions aren’t made with your mind but with your Instinct.

— Maitry Joshi, Healthcare Professional

7. To be fully present with others

Take the time to listen fully when you are with someone. In other words, be present with them. Give them your undivided attention and listen to understand, not just respond. This is a rare gift you can give someone in today’s fast-paced world of distractions.

— Michele Molitor, Hypnotherapist

Take care of yourself so you can be fully present and actively listen when others are struggling; that is what life is all about!

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.