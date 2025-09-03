While society often expects individuals in their 60s and beyond to slow down, there's a remarkable group of people who've decided to write their own script for what aging looks like. These individuals are redefining what it means to age with purpose and possibility.

They've learned that staying young at heart isn't about chasing youth, but about embracing the wisdom that comes with experience, which makes life worth living. The best part? These habits and attitudes are available to anyone, regardless of their starting point.

Here are 7 daily habits of people in their 60s and beyond who refuse to let their age define them:

1. They fuel their own tank first

The greatest sacrifice many well-intentioned people make is putting everyone else first and ourselves last. My first year of teaching, I had one of the biggest setbacks in my life.

After working upwards of 60 hours a week, I was overworked, stressed beyond measure, and a ball of anxiety ready to pop. I collapsed at work and had to be put on bed rest for a week to recover. The doctor said that I was under severe levels of stress and that I needed to make some changes before my health worsened.

I eventually made some major changes, and now, if I feel myself becoming too stressed, I take that as a warning to take a day for myself. It’s no longer a question, because if we aren’t happy, how can we truly make others happy?

2. They say no more often

People are used to being people pleasers. We are often raised with an idea of being “strong” to accommodate our circumstances. This often comes with the curse of saying “yes” more frequently than “no.”

I would go along with what my friends suggested, desperately wanting to make everyone happy. If my girls wanted to go out, I would go, often despite the sinking feeling of regret inside, because I wanted to instead stay in for the night. After years of this, I finally said no more often.

I learned that if there is something you don’t want to do, don’t do it. If you need personal space, take it. Life isn’t going to wait for you to put yourself first — you have to be willing to commit to doing what brings you joy.

Saying no is an act of self-respect, a declaration of self-worth, and a way to preserve finite personal resources. A 2020 study explained that it allows for the preservation of mental and emotional energy, protects personal integrity, and frees up time for self-care and pursuing truly meaningful activities.

3. They smile in the mirror every day

How often do you smile at others? Did you know, according to research, smiling can instantly put you in a better mood?

My mother once told me that the secret to her confidence is smiling at herself in the mirror every day. Even if she’s in a bad mood, that smile instantly livens her up, and it’s positive energy directed at herself. Well, you can do the same thing!

Maybe you don’t feel 100% in the mornings because you’re rushing, juggling kids and a husband, or just getting ready for work. Try taking one moment to smile at yourself in the mirror before heading out the door, and you’ll instantly get a burst of self-love.

4. They dress the part

When you dress up, you tend to feel good. Think about the times you’ve been your best-dressed. Nine times out of ten, those are the times you’ve felt the most confident or happy.

Even if the day isn’t perfect, dressing up for greatness makes you feel good on the inside and outside. Don’t sell yourself short. You are beautiful. Whether you are a mom, a student, or running a business, let your greatness shine every day.

Research on enclothed cognition describes how wearing certain clothes can systematically influence psychological processes. In key experiments, participants who wore a white lab coat performed better on attention-demanding tasks than those wearing their street clothes.

This effect only occurred when participants were told the coat was a doctor's, and not a painter's, demonstrating that both the physical experience of wearing the clothing and its symbolic meaning are necessary.

5. They enjoy their own company

This one might seem a little cliché — every self-help book and blog suggests that you should take yourself out, but there’s some truth to this theory. If you’re never alone with yourself, how can you truly know yourself?

I used to be terrified of going out alone until one day I took a chance and went to the movies by myself. I had an amazing time! I laughed, I cried, and I ate tons of junk food. By the time I got home, I had lost track of time, and that’s when I learned that I was pretty fun to hang out with.

I liked hanging out by myself, and making dates like this at least once a week. Whatever your schedule allows, find some time to do something you like by yourself.

6. They make a list of their best qualities

Have you ever made a list of all the wonderful things about yourself? While it may seem self-absorbed, it’s actually a great way to reflect on your best qualities. It’s easy for us to give compliments to other women, and although we will receive compliments, how are we showing that love to ourselves?

Sit back for a moment and think about all your best qualities, then write them down. After you’re done making your list, step away from it. Go do something around the house, run an errand, or get some work done. Come back to the list and read it to yourself.

See how great you are? Instant deposit in your self-love jar. Research shows that the timing of creating a list, specifically the evening before, counteracts the brain's tendency to prioritize easy, minor tasks over more difficult, meaningful ones.

7. They never forget and never compare

So you’ve done everything on the list from one to six. The most important takeaway is to never forget how absolutely amazing you are. You won’t forget this if you consistently take these steps, and any others you come up with, to love yourself.

As a part of the journey, have tunnel vision. It’s okay to admire the next woman you see, but don’t question who you are in light of them.

You are beautiful and rare. No one can be you, and no one else is perfectly like you. Embrace that consistently. Don’t forget to live every day like you're falling in love, and that the most important person to fall in love with is you.

