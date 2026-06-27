Almost Everyone Did 8 Cute Things As A Kid Without Realizing They Were Casting Spells

Children are magical, and they're a lot closer to spells and real wisdom than we give them credit for. Fantastical thinking and imagination are powerful for their development, but in real ways, they create magic on their own.

Whether it's giving names to their stuffed animals or making friendship bracelets with their friends, almost everyone did cute things like this as a kid, without realizing they were casting spells and crafting real manifestations.

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Cute things everyone did as a kid without realizing they were casting spells

1. Talking to stuffed animals

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Kids choose their favorite toys and figurines intuitively based on what aligns with their own inner qualities. Talking out loud to them and treating them as real pets or people only solidifies that alignment, believed to grant powers and magical qualities.

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Even the little nicknames and pet names we gave to our stuffed animals were a spell, giving souls and spirits to the inanimate objects that guided us. That's why so many adults are still connected to the ratty blankets and stuffed animals from childhood.

They're real spirits. Not in a spooky way, but in a comforting, communal kind of way. They hold the dreams we speak out loud and manifest the deep desires that we only hold in our minds, without any way to verbalize them.

2. Gazing and playing in rain puddles

Using the reflections of mirrors is a traditionally powerful magical practice intended to protect people from negativity and amplify personal power. The reflections are portals into a deeper, more magical world that we can't see. Obviously, kids may not have the words to verbalize this kind of formal practice, but they cast spells through reflections anyway.

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Whether it was looking in a mirror or gazing into a puddle on the street from the rain, they made magic. The water reflected their thoughts and dreams, becoming a portal between their real life and this magical world.

3. Making friendship bracelets

Much like wedding rings are symbols of commitment in marriage, friendship bracelets provide the same kinds of protection for platonic relationships. So, every time little kids made a bracelet for their friend or a ring made of string for their parents, they were strengthening a bond.

We forget that the kids of intentionality and heart that go into these projects are powerful, just because kids are "silly" or "imaginative." As adults, we have the same kinds of powers, even in our relationships, to protect and strengthen.

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4. Cuddling up under blankets

When kids covered their heads with blankets during scary movies or cuddled deep into a mountain of pillows after having a nightmare, they were casting a spell of protection. It's obvious when you consider it with an open mind.

Blankets are comforting protectors that, with the right intentions, can guard our bodies and our spirits. They're emotionally protective and comforting, but they're also grounded and safe for our bodies. As kids, we intuitively used them to comfort us, and, somewhere along the way, cast spells to protect ourselves from harm.

5. Collecting natural objects and stones

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To most parents and adults, these things were an annoyance. At the very best, a superstition that they didn't want tracking mud or bugs into the house. But for kids, collecting flowers and stones that stuck out to us was magical. It cast spells, even when we didn't realize it.

Not only do these objects serve as a connection with the power of the Earth, but they cast spells, even when we're not actively saying them. For kids, the wishes and ideas we held in our brains were cast into these lucky trinkets when we held them in our hands. Especially the ones that we refused to let go of and kept near our beds or in our pockets all the time.

6. Wishing on an eyelash

Because who wants to wish on a shooting star, anyway? Every time we lost an eyelash or flicked one off a parent's face, we wished for something. It didn't matter how many of them came true. In fact, most of the dreams and wishes we asked for in these moments were forgotten instantly.

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However, the magical energy of these moments was powerful for us as kids. They really did cast some kind of spell over us, bringing joy and whimsy that our parents lost. If we could speak to the Universe with just an ounce of this childlike trust and belief, we could have very powerful manifestations.

7. Making promises

As adults, we're often wary of promises and more intentional about our commitments. But as kids, promises were an everyday practice with all kinds of good spiritual energy. When we made a promise, we created a bond between us and someone else. We strengthened relationships.

While it might seem like a stretch in our world that pushes out whimsy so carelessly, many ancient spiritual leaders and beliefs come back to this idea of the spoken word. Even the roots of the word "magic" come back to the idea of oath and promise.

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8. Drawing stars and moons

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Stars and moons can be protective symbols, even when they're the product of lazy doodles and scribbles. We all went through a phase of drawing stars as kids, and even when we didn't realize it, we were investing in ourselves.

With little micro-spells and protective sigils, we blessed ourselves and our environments in a real way.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.