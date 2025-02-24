Some crystals, like hematite and amethyst, provide protection. Others, including quarts and bloodstones, have healing properties. Some, like Lapis Lazuli and Moonstone, boost psychic abilities.

"Each crystal carries a unique vibration," Energy Muse explained. "Holding strong and positive energy, the crystal amplifies and magnifies the energy of your intention so you can manifest faster and more effectively."

These six crystals carry vibrations perfect for manifesting success and abundance. So, set wealth-attracting intentions, toss one of these powerful stones in your pocket or purse, and attract the success you desire.

Here are 6 crystals to carry with you to attract money and success:

1. Jade

vvoe | Shutterstock

This green stone has long been thought to bring good luck to those who hold it close. Many cultures worldwide revere the gemstone — it's even referred to as "the stone of Heaven" in Chinese culture.

Associated with wealth and good fortune, jade attracts abundance, whether you keep a small stone in your purse or don a jade bracelet. "It's not all about the money," Energy Mused added. "The jade crystal healing properties instill prosperity in every aspect of your life, guiding you to lead a richer, more fulfilling existence."

2. Citrine

olpo | Shutterstock

Carrying citrine is like having a little ray of sunshine in your pocket. Its bright yellow color attracts optimism, clarity, and inner strength — a great combination to bring you money and success. If you're struggling to believe in your own abilities, citrine can help boost your confidence and increase your personal power.

3. Amazonite

vvoe | Shutterstock

If you are feeling discouraged by the current state of your career, amazonite might just be the solution. Known as the "hope stone," this blue-green crystal promotes positive thinking and transforms difficult situations into opportunities.

"It’s a gemstone that calls on the spirit of inner strength, magnified intention, and a commitment to using that can-do attitude to get what you want," yoga instructor Brett Larkin explained. It can help you focus on your goals, achieve success, and remove troubles from your path.

4. Pyrite

vvoe | Shutterstock

Pyrite is known as "fool’s gold" as its appearance is similar to that of a golden nugget. Although it's not worth nearly as much as actual gold, it can work wonders for attracting wealth and reaching financial success.

"Pyrite is famous for being a 'money magnet,' helping you align with financial opportunities and success," educationist Dr. Neeti Kaushik explained. The crystal also encourages perseverance and boosts mental focus and clarity, allowing you to make sound business and career decisions — ones that eventually lead to money in your pocket.

5. Aventurine

Marco Fine | Shutterstock

Often called "the stone of opportunity," aventurine brings good luck, chance encounters, and new financial opportunities. If you're gunning for a promotion or have a job interview coming up, keep this stone close by.

"The aura-cleansing properties support … your financial aspirations by removing any doubt or limitations from your mind," Energy Muse explained. "When you truly believe you are capable of achieving anything and everything, you will be able to manifest your dreams quicker and more powerfully than ever before."

6. Tiger’s Eye

Wlad74 | Shutterstock

This golden-brown gemstone mimics the eye of its namesake. Known for protection and courage, tiger's eye boosts the confidence of those who carry it. It will make you fierce, brave, and cutthroat, just like a tiger.

"When you are looking for a boost of courage to help you overcome fear or take risks in your life, there’s no better crystal to turn to than a Tiger’s Eye stone," Energy Muse wrote. If you're gearing up for a career change or starting your own business, keep some tiger's eye in your pocket.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.