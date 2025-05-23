10 Creativity Hacks So Strange, I Can’t Believe They Actually Worked

People say consistency is the key to creativity. But sometimes, doing the same things repeatedly can leave us feeling like beached whales on the sand.

A 2024 study found that consistency of interests was negatively related to creative achievement, while curiosity and perseverance were positive predictors. We need something fresh. We need to jump-start our brains so we can think in new ways.

Here are ten creativity hacks so strange, I can't believe they worked:

1. Go for a journal walk

A 2021 study found a direct link between motion and creative insight. Engaging in physical activity, whether it's a walk, dance, or even simple hand gestures, can improve cognitive function. This can lead to better focus, reduced stress, and increased levels of certain neurotransmitters that are associated with creativity.

Bring your notebook and make your walk explicitly to take notes. Be like an explorer in an undiscovered jungle, taking notes as you walk. Whatever comes to mind, note it down. You’ll often find that the more you note, the more ideas are pushed up.

2. Do one hard thing

Yeah, you know what that is for you. There’s that one thing you keep holding off because it’s icky, uncomfortable, or reminds you of pain. Use this as an opportunity. Get the thing done, or at least one thing toward getting it done. You’ll feel better, and you will be creatively boosted.

A 2020 study concluded that engaging in a mentally demanding task can paradoxically boost creativity. This is likely due to the brain's need to reorganize and find new solutions after a period of intense focus, often leading to innovative ideas when revisiting the initial task.

3. Dance like a silly goose

Even if every fiber in your body says, ‘Not today, bro,’ throw on some dirty reggaeton and whip your hips. You can’t help but feel better after a dance-off with the mirror.

4. Start a weird ideas journal

Great! You finally have permission to write down all your strange or left-field thoughts and ideas in a dedicated booklet. This is significant because, often, without knowing it, we train ourselves to play it safe.

We avoid risks and are drawn to conform. This is a death sentence for creative insight. Push yourself to write down far-out, over-the-top, or straight bizarre ideas more often.

This is you playing at your edges. This is training you to think outside the box. It is also energizing and fun. This encourages divergent thinking, helps to silence the inner critic, and provides a space for exploring unconventional ideas without judgment. One study found that this practice can lead to a more fluid and flexible mindset, making it easier to generate novel solutions and perspectives.

5. Use non-linear tools

Draw a mind map to explore ideas for your next book or creative project. Whiteboards, spider diagrams, and placing sticky notes on the wall are other examples.

Creativity flourishes when seeing something visually in one place and moving segments around. New connections are made that we might have otherwise missed.

6. Go swimming

They say the shower is one of the best places to get ideas. Being immersed in the white noise and refreshing heat or cold waterpower makes a difference.

The screenless environment of swimming, combined with the physical activity and mental focus it requires, can help clear the mind and create space for creative thought. One study explained that swimming can also increase blood flow to the brain, potentially enhancing cognitive performance and creativity.

7. Play with children’s toys

What? Who said Lego or Hungry Hippos had to end at age ten? My Austrian grandma had this box of toys I used to open whenever I visited her in Vienna. It contained little wooden cars, puzzles and tiddlywinks and other treasures.

I’d open it even into my thirties, and wish I could open it today. The toys instantly transported me to a world of play and connection-building.

8. Walk backwards

I’m serious! How often do you walk backward? Not only is it good for exercising certain muscle groups, but walking backwards breaks patterns.

When we break the usual patterns, our brains are forced to adapt. When the brain has to think in new ways, we are forced to be creative and see the world from a new perspective.

Incorporating backward walking into daily routines, such as short walks or even on a treadmill, is a simple way to boost creativity and improve memory. One study suggested that the physical act of moving backward helps recall memories by placing them on a subjective timeline.

9. Doodle

When doodling, our minds are still, and we obsess less on cyclical thoughts that worry us. We activate the part of our brain that we use to be creative.

It’s not just for phone calls. We can draw for fun, without a sense of needing to be ‘good,’ which may reveal new insights that surprise you.

10. Experiment with sensory stimulation

Explore how engaging the senses through activities like listening to music, walking in a forest, ambient white noise, aromatherapy, flotation tanks, or tactile experiences like playing with play-dough can enhance creativity by stimulating different parts of the brain.

Some of my best writing is done listening to aeroplane cabin noise on a loop.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.