The Crazy Secret Your Birth Month Reveals About Your Personality And Love Life

March

If you were born in the month of March, your love life tends to be some of the most mind-opening experiences you've ever had.

You are an extremely spiritual person that feels a special bond to the person you are with which makes you want to spend as much time in bed with them as you possibly can. You are astonishing in so many ways that you are able to take lovemaking to an entirely new level of intimacy.

People born in March are imaginative but, unlike February babies, tend to be more introverted and quiet. They live in their own heads and create mental masterpieces, so to speak. They are the most gentle and thoughtful people. They crave peace.

April

If you were born in the month of April, you may be one of the most intimidating people to make love with.

You are entirely unstoppable when you become interested in a person you want to take by storm. You give nothing but one hundred percent of your performance in bed, and as soon as the heat of the moment begins to fade, so do you. People enjoy making love with you but it can be pretty competitive sometimes.

People born in April are attention seekers. They love being in the limelight. They don't enjoy taking orders from others, which is counter to their otherwise strong desire to be famous. They want new adventures and are constantly seeking an adrenaline rush. They can come off as loud and obnoxious.

May

If you were born in the month of May, then you are a god of love. You are pretty particular about the people you make love with, and you like to make sure that it's comfortable for both of you. You're a crazed love machine that simply can't get enough, and you prefer to make love in the most proper of settings or you're not interested at all. Everything must be just right. People born in May tend to be a bit more wishy-washy and fickle, often changing their minds abruptly and frequently. They're expressive and enjoy meeting new people. They like to have a vibrant social life and dislike being alone. They bore easily.

June