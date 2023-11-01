What Your Blood Type Says About Your Personality

"What's your blood type?" This may not be a question you get often, but it's something we may start asking in the early stages of getting to know someone. And, believe it or not, according to research, a person’s blood type can tell you a lot about them.

You can tell so much about a person from the type of energy they give off, to the type of companion they usually are, all based on their blood type.

Does blood type determine your personality?

For all the skeptics, it probably sounds ridiculous that your blood type could determine your personality. But the culture of Japan and even South Korea will tell you differently.

It all started with Japanese professor Takeji Furukawa's theory that chose blood as a physiological characteristic that could be classified according to types. It's important to note that Furukawa's theory is extremely shaky, but it lays good groundwork for actual matchmaking processes.

His theory came about in the late 1920s when he conducted a study where he asked 188 adults and 425 young people to assess their own personalities in an 11-question survey. The results found the answers to these questions actually corresponded to the participants’ blood types. Spooky, huh?

Unfortunately, this theory from his paper “A Study of Temperament and Blood-Groups” never received any further scientific evidence since he died in 1940. However, his work was the basis for 204 later publications by other researchers that discuss the connection between blood types and personality.

How does blood type affect personality?

In short, it doesn't. However, Furukawa found that some characteristics were attributed to people with certain blood types.

According to Furukawa's study, blood correlated with the personality types established by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates:

People with O blood types were phlegmatic (relaxed/peaceful)

People with A blood types were melancholic (self-reliant, deep thinkers)

People with B blood types were sanguine (outgoing and socially active)

Though there is no sturdy scientific evidence to back up the theory, it's still fun to think that your blood type can have certain traits attached to it. So, if you're still curious, here’s what your blood type says about your true personality.

What Your Blood Type Says About Your Personality

Blood Type A

People with blood type A are self-reliant deep thinkers who are very rational and controlled. You have a certain formula for the way you live your life, and you stick to it. You can be loyal and patient, and you're all about peaceful harmony.

Sometimes, you become a bit too sensitive about things compared to other blood types. For example, you can be real sticklers for etiquette and social standards. You aren't a big fan of breaking the rules on manners and societal norms.

You're often considered a meticulous decision-maker, and you like to take your sweet time making up your mind. Multitasking? Not your jam. But that's because you prefer tackling one thing at a time.

You're all about keeping things neat and orderly. In fact, you'll go to great lengths to make sure everything's spick and span. Planning is your superpower, and you approach every task with total dedication and seriousness.

Unfortunately, you can be pretty stubborn and easily stressed out. You might have higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can make you come off as intense. You also avoid drama like you’re allergic to it. You keep your head down and stick to things that make sense and are necessary.

However, no one is perfect. So, the flaws of this blood type are your self-assured attitude and how it sometimes comes off to other people as snobby.

Blood Type A Core Personality Traits:

Clever

Passionate

Sensitive

Cooperative

Kind

Shy

Stubborn

Attentive

Withdrawn

Reliable

Perfectionistic

Blood Type B

You’re the passionate type, and you wear your heart on your sleeve with everything you do. You're also extremely creative. Decision-making? Lightning fast for you. Taking orders? Not your strong suit.

When you set your sights on something, you go all in, no matter how crazy or impractical it might seem. Whether it’s your job, your love life, or trying something new, you have the "all or nothing" mentality when approaching it.

You've got this intense drive to be the absolute best at whatever you're into. But, here's the thing: you hate multitasking. You're the type to let other important stuff slide when you're locked onto a goal.

So, people with blood type B may be a tad selfish, stubborn, and sometimes not so cooperative. You don’t let people in that easily, which can make people reluctant to trust you. But if someone knows you well, they feel comfortable just going with whatever it is you’re doing, because they know you mean well.

Blood Type B Core Personality Traits:

Curious

Relaxed

Adventurous

Creative

Outgoing

Cheerful

Blood Type O

People with blood type O are similar to those with blood type A in the sense that they are both responsible. But you have more to give than blood type A personalities. You’re more cautious when taking action and are more likely to go with the safe option over the spontaneous one.

Others typically view you as very trustworthy, but some will view you as predictable (which is a flaw to some). Others may also see you as stubborn because of your unwillingness to do things differently.

You're the outgoing, fearless, go-getter type. You're all about setting the bar high and then going full-throttle to smash those goals. Leadership? Oh, you've got it in spades. You're not bothered by the small stuff because you focus more on the big picture.

You're strong and can endure even the worst of situations. You're quite literally the warrior of the world.

Honesty is a big core value, so you absolutely hate it when others lie. You simply don't see the point of it. Unfortunately, people can find you to be slightly jealous, rude, ruthless, and cold.

Blood Type O Core Personality Traits:

Self-determined

Easygoing

Optimistic

Confident

Resilient

Cold

Blood Type AB

People with type AB blood are the leaders of the world, plain and simple. You’re very confident and social. You don’t look for handouts or use excuses. You have goals and you meet them, one way or another.

You're kind of a puzzle, seen as both outgoing and a bit shy. Sometimes, it's like you've got two sides to you, and you might keep your true self under wraps when you're around strangers.

You're all about empathy, and you approach interactions with others like you're handling delicate glass. You're all about considering other people's perspectives. Plus, you've got these amazing logical and analytical skills, making you look like a total humanist.

However, you can be seen as self-centered, irresponsible, vulnerable, indecisive, forgetful, unforgiving, and critical. The downside is that, like blood type B, you’re sometimes closed off and don’t let people in.

This can be viewed as snobbish and make people not want to trust you. But if you lead by example, you eventually will win them over.

Blood Type AB Core Personality Traits:

Charming

Dependable

Critical

Sociable

Adaptable

Indecisive

Diplomatic

