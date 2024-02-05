Couple Orders Uber Eats & Finds Out Delivery Man Is Walking Their Order To Them And Is 84 Minutes Away

After a couple placed a food order through the Uber Eats app, they began to grow concerned when an hour passed and the order still had not arrived.

When they checked the app to view their driver’s location, they were shocked to discover their driver didn't have a car.

The couple’s Uber Eats delivery driver was not driving their order over to them — he was delivering it on foot.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times in just one day, Taylor and her boyfriend shared that they had placed a Wingstop order via the Uber Eats app to be delivered to their house.

After an hour had passed, however, the couple began to wonder where their order was and why it was taking so long. They checked the app and were stunned when they learned just how far away he was.

Since the delivery person appeared not to have a car, he was making the trek over 4 miles on foot to deliver the couple’s order. It would take him over an additional hour to arrive. “We have this guy walking 84 minutes away, walking 4.5 miles from Wingstop,” Taylor’s boyfriend said.

A map on Uber Eats confirmed that their delivery man, Bruce, was indeed making the delivery on foot.

It gets even better.

When the couple called the Uber Eats hotline to cancel the order, they were allegedly told that the company would fine them.

“I have the choice to let the guy walk 85 minutes, or I get fined!” Taylor’s boyfriend exclaimed.

Luckily, the couple had a good sense of humor over the entire situation.

Photo: Syda Productions / Canva Pro

This is not the first instance in which Uber Eats made a delivery entirely on foot. Others shared their own experiences using the app that were similar to the couple’s.

“This happened to me with Chipotle and then the guy showed up two hours later and asked to use my phone charger because his phone died from the long walk,” one TikTok user commented. “I had my first walking delivery, guy really walked! He was in his 60s and said he couldn't afford a car. But it was only an 8-minute walk, yet raining,” another user wrote.

In May 2022, Uber Eats greatly reduced the number of deliveries that their workers could make on foot to allow for faster delivery times.

Apparently, walking deliveries are not only allowed but are also a common complaint. As a result, Uber Eats tried to limit the number of walking deliveries to improve service time.

“We have not phased out couriers who deliver on foot, and we have no plans to,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said in a statement to Fortune, adding that the company considers the location of each courier. “We are simply encouraging couriers to bike when possible to ensure the most reliable delivery times for consumers.”

Photo: yu_photo / Shutterstock

According to Uber Eats, customers who wish to cancel an order have to do so before the order is accepted by the restaurant to obtain a full refund. Once the order is picked up, whether the delivery person is driving or walking, there is not much customers can do to get their money back.

Luckily, the couple shared in a follow-up video that they were able to get a full refund after canceling their order.

“We couldn’t let him walk 85 minutes just to bring our food,” Taylor said.

Not only was Bruce spared the four-and-a-half mile walk, but he was also able to keep the couple’s food for himself! “Bruce got himself 20 wings and some sweet baby corn, we got our money back, and all is good in the world!” her boyfriend added.

While walking deliveries certainly make sense in major cities like New York, a nearly five-mile trek in the burbs probably isn't going to garner much praise from hungry customers. Maybe the best solution is to give customers the option.

Anyone who doesn't mind a longer wait can opt for a walking or biking delivery whereas the "hangriest" of customers can either pay a little extra for a guaranteed delivery time or, better yet, pick up the food themselves.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.