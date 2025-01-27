The Counterintuitive Cure For Burnout When Taking A Break Backfires, According To A Self-Development Expert

The common advice for someone struggling with burnout is to take a break. It makes sense — when work is overwhelming and you feel exhausted, a break seems like the obvious solution. However, content creator and self-development expert Ethan Grant shared a different and unexpected piece of advice to overcome burnout.

The self-development coach shared a counterintuitive cure for burnout when taking a break backfires.

“The way to fix burnout is not by taking a break, resting a lot, and taking time off of work,” Grant insisted, “because what that's gonna do, is just give you more energy to go back to work and start doing the thing that made you burnt out in the first place.”

Advertisement

A break alone merely provides you the fuel to continue the cycle of burnout. Instead, he said, the cure is to "add something to your routine." Of course, there are some requirements for helpful activities.

Advertisement

Grant said it has to be "deeply fulfilling" and enjoyable. Importantly, it must also provide you with a sense of community.

"Whenever you add something to your routine that fulfills those requirements, that's when you actually start to chip away at the feeling of burnout, not just by taking a break," he concluded.

Research supports Grant's claims about hobbies and burnout.

A 2023 study linked hobbies to improved health, reduced stress, fewer depressive symptoms, increased happiness, and greater life satisfaction. An earlier study found that those with hobbies are more content in their job and, as Grand suggested, are less likely to experience burnout.

Advertisement

Commenters on Grant's TikTok shared hobbies that have helped them personally avoid burnout, from athletic activities like volleyball and pilates to games like Dungeons and Dragons.

The sense of community that hobbies provide is also beneficial. Psychology Today noted that "experiencing a sense of belonging is vital for our psychological well-being." A community reduces stress, provides support, and helps combat isolation. Knowing you are not alone in your struggles can go a long way.

Advertisement

So, if you are struggling with burnout, consider trying a new hobby.

Don't feel like you can't take a break if you're struggling with burnout. It can certainly help to get some space away from work and breaks are not without their benefits. However, if you want to be rid of burnout in the long run then you must add a hobby to your schedule.

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Luckily, the options for hobbies are truly endless. Join a book club or sports team. Attend a yoga or cooking class. Try a pottery or photography course.

Advertisement

If you're having difficulty finding a hobby, BetterUp advises thinking back to the activities that you joined as a child and considering your current interests. You can always take a few introductory classes to try things out or tag along with a friend while they do something they enjoy. If you still don't know where to start, quizzes like the Myers-Briggs personality test can help.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.