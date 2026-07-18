Women Who Grew Up Collecting Stickers & Playing With Barbies Usually Have 6 Cool Hobbies As Adults

Women who grew up collecting stickers and endlessly searching for a matching set of Barbie's shoes didn't change all that much as adults. Their love of a carefully curated sticker book morphed into adult hobbies that satisfy the same interest.

These women now enjoy things that let them express that same ingenuity in more grown-up ways. Some childhood hobbies never really disappear. They just get a little more refined.

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Girls who loved Barbies and collecting stickers usually have one of these cool hobbies as adults:

1. They love elaborate journaling

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The little girl who carefully organized her sticker collection likely grew into an adult with a beautifully decorated planner. She prefers putting pen to paper and handwriting diary entries or bullet journaling with colored markers and maybe even stickers.

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The emotional outlet of journaling offers the same kind of satisfaction that sticker books once did. Psychologist Jeremy Sutton, Ph.D., explained that journaling not only helps mitigate stress but also "can boost self-esteem and mindfulness by encouraging reflection and personal growth."

Those sticker books as girls might have started as a fun collection, but they held a greater purpose that offered a creative outlet for emotions.

2. Decorating their homes becomes an art form

Playing with Barbie Dreamhouses was all about designing beautiful spaces. As adults, many women channel that same creativity into decorating their own homes. They enjoy rearranging furniture and browsing thrift stores for unique finds.

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It's a creative process that is about reflecting their personality. Having fun with home decor often feels like a grown-up version of playing with childhood dollhouses. The only difference is that now, you actually get to live in the space you've imagined.

3. They use crafting to unwind

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Creative kids usually become creative adults. Whether it's knitting or messing around with Cricut crafts, these hobbies offer the same sense of imagination that make-believe with Barbies once did.

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There's something deeply satisfying about turning simple supplies into something completely original. Crafting also provides a welcome break from screens, allowing people to slow down and focus on creating with their hands instead of constantly scrolling.

Finishing a handmade project offers a sense of accomplishment that buying something ready-made simply can't replace. Even if the finished project isn't perfect, there's something rewarding about knowing you created it yourself.

4. They never stopped collecting

Okay, this seems fairly obvious, but collecting as an adult is more refined than trading stickers as kids, even if it's fundamentally the same hobby. Instead of stickers, collecting becomes more about the hunt. Spending weekends going to estate sales, finding vintage dishes or vinyl records that hold special meaning.

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Building a collection over time allows them to express their personality while embracing that same excitement they felt when they got the elusive pear scratch and sniff sticker.

5. Indoor gardening and growing plants is decorative and restorative

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It might seem unrelated to Barbies and sticker books, but many creative women eventually discover they love caring for plants. Houseplants and windowsill gardens all require patience and dedication.

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Unlike many parts of modern life, gardening can't be rushed. That slower pace can be incredibly calming after a busy day. It's similar to spending hours dressing Barbies in the perfect outfits. Choosing pots and arranging plants also provides many of the same feelings of imagination and care that childhood play once encouraged.

6. Miniatures and models give them a modern version of a dollhouse

Miniatures and models have become increasingly popular hobbies among adults. Building these intricate little worlds requires patience and attention to detail, making it very similar to playing make-believe as a kid.

For many women, working on miniatures feels surprisingly familiar. It's a grown-up version of the imaginative play they loved as children. It allows them to find new ways to enjoy the things that once made them happiest.

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The hobbies we loved as children often reveal something important about who we are. Activities that sparked curiosity don't suddenly lose their value simply because we become adults. They often evolve into hobbies that provide similar feelings of joy and contentment.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.