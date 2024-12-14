Our intellect doesn’t directly shape our social skills, relationships, or connections. Still, several links between our self-awareness, mindfulness skills, and emotional regulation abilities define our ability to interact with others. Even in passing conversations, certain behaviors make even smart people look uneducated if they’re not careful.

While societal standards might consider intellect one of the most important aspects of character, the truth is that our outward perception has more to do with our emotional and personal characteristics than our education and knowledge.

Here are 11 common behaviors that make even smart people look uneducated:

1. Avoiding eye contact.

According to a study published by the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, people who avoid eye contact, even out of sheer nervousness, embarrassment, or introversion, are perceived as more uneducated than those who make an effort to maintain it.

While it might be uncomfortable, the power of simply looking at someone while they’re speaking or embodying more open body language can be immensely powerful for shaping your positive perceptions and connections.

2. Overconfidence or arrogance.

Despite misguided societal expectations and ideas of intelligence, studies like one published by the Applied Cognitive Psychology journal argue that people are more perceptive to simplicity rather than overconfidence and complexity.

For example, people who overuse long and complex words to “prove” their intelligence rather than simply communicating with others are perceived as more ignorant and uneducated.

Arrogance will always be perceived negatively compared to welcomingness or positivity. Even if you’re confident in your intellect or self-assured about your cognitive abilities, there’s nothing to “prove,” especially if it’s in an attempt to grasp power or assert a misguided sense of superiority over others.

3. Interrupting others.

According to a study by IFAAMAS, people who interrupt frequently during conversations are often driven by a misguided sense of superiority or a desire for dominance over others. Despite being occasionally self-assured by this tendency, constant interruptions negatively affect connection, as interrupters are perceived as selfish, ignorant, and less affectionate than others.

Feeling heard in conversation is the most important aspect of connection and is often the foundation for healthy relationships. When someone takes up too much space or dismisses another person in conversation, they sabotage pursuing that mutual understanding — putting their image and future connections at risk.

4. Lacking self-awareness.

Embodying a self-aware persona takes a lot of work and often manifests itself in various ways, depending on the person. You can be emotionally intelligent but struggle with interpersonal communication. You can be self-aware of your body language and physical movements in public but struggle with tapping into more introspective elements of your psyche.

However, among the most common behaviors that make even smart people look uneducated is a general lack of self-awareness coupled with overconfidence or blatant ignorance, especially in social situations.

According to Harvard Business Review contributor and researcher Liane Davey, while it’s not intrinsically tied to education or general intelligence, a person lacking self-awareness is often perceived as inappropriate or insensitive in social situations. They’re generally not aware of how their actions, body language, or comments are perceived by others, making it difficult for them to achieve genuine connections or understandings.

5. Making inappropriate jokes.

ADHD expert and podcaster Les Steed argues that humor, despite sometimes being the key to bridging the gap between discomfort and understanding, can manifest in inappropriate ways that sabotage genuine connections. While inappropriate jokes might be a defense mechanism against vulnerability or discomfort for some people, they often make others feel dismissed or unheard in conversations.

If you’re picking up on fake laughter or slight microexpressions of distaste, consider tapping into the uncomfortable vulnerability rather than dismissing or repressing it with people you trust in conversation.

6. Misusing specific words or phrases.

From corporate jargon to misunderstood and overused sayings, pulling from an arsenal of words or phrases you’re not entirely sure about can be a quick tactic for sabotaging your genuine connections and positive perceptions of yourself. Similarly to name-dropping for a narcissist, misusing a phrase or misusing words might urge people to perceive you as a “try hard” in conversation.

Don’t assert a false sense of intelligence or inherent superiority over people with language you’re uncomfortable with. It not only sabotages genuine connection and understanding, but it also sabotages positive perceptions of you.

7. Using swear words too often.

While cursing can sometimes be a vessel for emotional regulation and expression, as psychotherapist Duygu Balan explains, misusing or overusing swear words can be equally offensive and misunderstood. Sometimes, the valid message of a conversation or interaction can be quickly overshadowed by curse words, especially when they’re relied upon too often to mask genuine emotion or expression.

A study published by the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal suggests a link between a person’s tendency to swear and their perceived trustworthiness. People who use swear words frequently in conversations are perceived to be less intelligent, more ignorant, and dishonest, especially regarding vulnerability and emotion-centered discussions.

8. Scowling.

While many people are blissfully unaware of their tendency to frown in public or scowl amid a conversation, this tendency generally makes them look more unfriendly and unapproachable than people who default to a smile. According to research from the Scientific Reports journal, people who smile often are deemed more trustworthy and intelligent by others than those who don’t.

9. Speaking in a monotone voice.

According to researcher Elisabeth Holub from the University of Vienna, people who speak in monotone voices are more likely to be perceived as less engaging, expressive, and impactful than those with more diverse intonation patterns. Without this baseline level of interest or perceived understanding, other people struggle to feel heard in their conversations — making positive connections and genuineness difficult, even in passing conversations.

So, even for people rich with emotional intelligence or a yearning for connection, something as simple as a monotone voice — whether intentional or not — could be sabotaging their chance at community or a healthy relationship.

10. Not asking for help or advice.

According to a Management Science journal study, people willing to ask for help and advice when needed are perceived as more intelligent and competent than those who do not. Whether they’re too prideful or mistakenly confident is another conversation, but generally, these traits keep smart people from seeking out the help or guidance they need from another person.

11. Holding an alcoholic beverage.

While people of all demographics occasionally drink alcohol — nearly 80% of Americans, according to an NIH survey — there’s still an implicit bias toward the consequences of its consumption. A study published by the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that people holding an alcoholic beverage, even in a photo, are generally perceived to be less intelligent than those holding another beverage, like water.

So, while perception is not necessarily an indicator of a person’s intelligence or social skills, studies like this about perception — even if it’s entirely subconscious — are impossible to ignore.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.