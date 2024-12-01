The Weird Complex That Keeps Smart Women From Attracting Financially Successful Men

Not meeting financially successful men? You may be suffering from a complex that keeps repelling successful, financially stable men.

The weird complex that keeps you from attracting a financially successful man is called gold digger guilt.

Faux gold digger guilt is when women who are independent, success-minded, and ambitious have a “guilt complex” about dating wealthy men. They don’t want others to think they are with a man for his money.

Advertisement

I’ve never had a problem dating men who had several zeros more in the bank than I did, and I didn’t think other successful women did either — until I discovered this strange complex that many incredible women have.

Jeff Denlea / Pexels

How to get over this complex? Remember that while your success and money can be duplicated — you, my dear, cannot.

This is where your true assets lie. You’ve got to think this way to attract quality men in the first place. You are smart, successful, and independent. One Match survey found that 87% of men said they would date a woman who was more intellectual than they were.

Advertisement

You buy what you want and have been taking care of yourself for years. I once dated a man who owned several large companies. One day, I stumbled across a magazine that featured a story about him and one of his companies. It turns out this particular company was in the top five manufacturers that supplied prefabricated furniture to IKEA, bringing in tens of millions of Euros in revenue a year.

Okay, so his bank account could eat mine for breakfast. Did I feel like a gold digger? Did I feel inferior in any way? Not even for a nanosecond.

Diagnosed with an acute case of faux gold digger guilt? No worries! Listen carefully. If you meet a brilliant man, who wants to live the same lifestyle you do, is physically attractive and you like him, but you feel self-conscious about what others may think because he just happens to be a billionaire, here’s my advice: get over it. How rude of me to tell you that, but seriously, think about the women who will spend the rest of this year alone — and quite possibly the next ten.

Advertisement

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Think about the successful woman who struggles to find a great guy who makes as much as she does because she's tired of men eventually feeling uncomfortable with her wealth. Be grateful you don’t have to. According to statistics from the Pew Research Center, 16% of wives are the sole breadwinners.

Even if it's not your goal to find a rich man, you could be closing yourself off to a lot of great men because you're scared of what other people might say. And to that, I say, who cares — enjoy the lifestyle!

Advertisement

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.