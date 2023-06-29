I love beauty and fashion trends.

I fully admit that loads of them can be ridiculous, but that has officially never once stopped me from wearing mud-colored lipstick or parading around in a series of ill-advised bell-bottom jeans.

I'm a woman, and I don't dress for men.

I dress for myself, and from time to time, for the benefit of the women around me.

I play around with trends as a way of expressing myself, so I usually can't be bothered to avoid trends guys hate.

But that doesn't mean I don't know exactly which trends guys hate.

Because while some guys don't have a clue when it comes to fashion, sometimes their eye for what's ridiculous is totally on point.

In the end, what matters is that you do what you love, what makes you feel good.

But just in case you were curious about what beauty trends guys hate, here are a few of their least favorites.

Here are 11 common beauty trends all men secretly hate:

1. Winged eyeliner

We think we look like ideal, men think there's been some sort of makeup accident.

2. Fancy lingerie

We think there's nothing sexier than leather and lace, all he sees are a million things he has to untie to get to the real prize.

3. Red lipstick

We think red lipstick looks hot as hell, and so does he... but on you, and not on him.

4. Long fake nails

We think long fake nails are edgy and trendy and made for Instagramming! He thinks they only look good on Wolverine.

5. Fake tan

We think it gives us a healthy glow, he thinks it makes you look like you live on the Jersey Shore.

6. Glittery lips

We think it looks totally fly, he's worried about pooping out glitter after a solid make-out session.

7. Jumpsuits

We think we look 1970s cool, he's just baffled about how you pee.

8. Oversized sunglasses

We think they make us look tiny and charming, he thinks you look like a mantis.

9. Pixie cuts

We think we look like Michelle Williams, he thinks you look like a dude.

10. Wedge sneakers

We love the added height and casual style, he thinks you should be able to run in sneakers.

11. Fake eyelashes

We love how they make our eyes look luscious and sweet, he thinks you have spiders on your face.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.