Car Salesman Tells Woman She’s ‘Clearly Not A Dumb Girl’ After He Tries To Rip Her Off At The Dealership — ‘I’m Not Playing These Games’

If you’ve ever bought a car, you’re likely familiar with the strategies sales personnel utilize to maximize profit and close a sale.

As soon as you enter the dealership's doors, they swarm like flies on honey, trying anything and everything to get a buck out of customers.

However, one woman proved that not all heroes wear capes after she called out one car salesman for adding random charges while they were negotiating the purchase of a car — and he certainly wasn’t expecting a woman to know so much about automobile prices and sales.

Advertisement

The stunned car salesman told the woman that she clearly wasn’t a ‘dumb girl’ after he tried to rip her off at the car dealership.

A woman named Cierra shared on TikTok how she called out a slimy car salesman in a video viewed over a million times.

Advertisement

According to Cierra, who has experience in purchasing cars and dealing with sleazy sales personnel, she browsed the site of her local Infinity dealership before heading to the store to ensure they had the car she was looking for.

Luckily, they had a Q50, which was the car Cierra wanted, advertised on the website that fit within her budget.

However, once she got to the dealership, trouble started when the vehicle was not even being sold there. “I don't know if they ever had the car 'cause I know some dealerships do that to get people in,” she explained.

A salesman ended up showing her a different Q50 model. “He asked me do you want cash, check, or finance? I tell him let me see the car first, and then we'll talk numbers,” Cierra said.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the car had everything she wanted and was in perfect condition. It wasn’t until the two went into the man’s office to negotiate that things began to go south.

“We go back to his office to discuss numbers and he gives me a price that's $5,000 more than the advertised price,” Cierra shared. “I understand taxes. I understand dealer fees and everything else. This the third Infiniti that I was willing to purchase and I called him out.”

StockLite | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Once he realized he’d been caught red-handed, the salesman told Cierra that the dramatic price increase was due to her zip code. Cierra called him out. “Taxes change for your zip code, not the price.”

The man then told Cierra that he would be willing to knock off $1,000 since she was a loyal Infiniti customer.

“I laughed at him and started calling him out like, ‘Move down to the next random charge!’” Cierra said.

The salesman even tried to charge her a “delivery fee” even though she was willing to drive the car right off the lot. “Mind you, I live 20 minutes from the dealership,” she added.

Advertisement

Once they moved on to tag and title, things came to a boiling point.

“$550 I told him I had a tag. He said he was willing to shave off 200,” Cierra says. “A title transfer does not cost $350.”

Understandably, the woman did not appreciate the car salesman's attempts to take advantage of her.

Once Cierra gave him a cash price, he refused to honor it. “He said the cash price was gonna be more expensive than the finance,” she said.

“I tell him, ‘Look, I'm not playing these games.’ Mind you he's sweating, and I could tell he did not like when I called him out on every little thing.”

UfaBizPhoto | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Cierra told the salesman to bring his manager into the conversation, asserting the fact that she was not backing down on her proposed price.

“He wouldn't even go and talk to the sales manager because he had too much pride to let his sales manager know that he bombed it,” she claims.

Just before she walked out of the dealership, the salesman said to her, “Clearly, you’re not a dumb girl.”

This woman is not the only victim of shady sales tactics that try to use psychological manipulation.

“I had a guy try to write up a sales doc $6k over the price that was ON THE CAR. He said the tag was wrong,” one TikTok user commented.

“I’m in finance.....I did the math myself in front of the salesman (and other customers) it was off by $2k. They kicked me out,” another user shared.

Advertisement

While car salesmen have goals to meet, some of them refuse to be transparent with customers just to pocket a few extra bucks.

However, women are especially prone to their mind tricks.

A survey conducted by Outside Financial consisting of 600 car buyers found that women were 25% more likely than men to report having a bad buying experience, despite females making up over 50% of car buyers, and influence 85% of all car purchases.

This is because most car sales personnel, especially if they are men, assume that women are clueless about car sales and will blindly follow whatever others tell them to do in a dealership.

Advertisement

“I handle all the finances for my family, but the one thing I won’t do is walk into a car dealership,” a woman named Dominique told Outside Financial. “They know how to make me feel uncomfortable, so I’ll sign anything just to get out of there. I make my husband buy the car.”

Max kegfire | Shutterstock

Despite how salespeople may perceive female customers, they are more than capable of conducting their own research on vehicles to determine what is appropriate for their needs and budget.

Advertisement

Many of them come prepared with spreadsheets, calculators, and hard facts before making such a purchase — and can easily make sales personnel quake in their boots by just how much they know!

So, if you work in car sales, the next time you spot a woman strolling into the dealership, don’t assume that she’ll buy a car for any given price just because it’s pink.

Believe it or not, women can be interested in cars, too!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.