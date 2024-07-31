Car Buyer Turns Down The Free Insurance The Salesman Offers Because She ‘Has God’ On Her Side & He Will ‘Take Care’ Of Her

She believes she has a holier protection in place than insurance.

Written on Jul 31, 2024

car salesman showing woman a car Inside Creative House / Shutterstock
A kind car salesman offered his customer free insurance but was turned down for a surprising reason. 

The car buyer turned down the free insurance because God 'will take care of it.'

“So, sadly, in the car business, needless to say, there’s a lot of customers that listen to their family members and friends, and they tell them, ‘Do not buy anything in the finance office,’” TikTok content creator @costacreatescardeals said. 

“Which I would disagree with.” 

@costacreatescardeals When trying to do the right thing goes wrong!#dealershiplife #carsoftiktok #carsalesman #financemanager #fypage #salestips #gap #loan ♬ original sound - costacreatescardeals

"I had a customer yesterday who bought a car from us, and she had a 14.8 rate on a vehicle with no money down," he explained. "So, she was immediately rolling into a negative equity loan.”

Costa advised the woman to buy GAP on the loan.

GAP is an acronym for Guaranteed Asset Protection. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, “GAP is an optional product that is intended to cover the difference between the amount you owe on your auto loan and the amount the insurance company pays if your car is stolen or totaled.”

@raviwadan Do I Need GAP Insurance on a new car? #carshoppingtips #newcar #carfinance #gapinsurance #personalfinance #moneytok #financetok ♬ original sound - Ravi Wadan (Finance Education)

The woman, however, disagreed with his advice. “‘I do not need GAP,’ she said. My mom told me, do not buy GAP, do not buy anything in this office.”

Costa, who is used to this kind of response, offered an even better deal in an attempt to help the woman out. "I’ll even discount the price of my vehicle to where you have it for free,’” he proposed.

Still, she was firm in her refusal. “She said, ‘Listen, I do not need GAP. I already have G-O-D on my side, and I trust him to where if anything happens, he will take care of it,” the salesman recounted.

At that point, Costa knew he was fighting a losing battle. “I was like, ‘Alright, don’t call me when the vehicle gets totaled out,’” he said. “‘God willing, it doesn’t. And G-O-D’s on your side.’ But I tried to do the right thing.”

Even with her reliance on God, it would have been a good idea for this woman to get the free insurance.

Seed Time, a Christian-based financial company, recommends getting insurance, even if you believe in God.

“Many Christians refuse insurance simply because they argue that it takes God out of the picture. However, God’s Word instructs us to prepare for good and bad times,” they wrote. “Insurance will never cover every catastrophe, but it can be a wise way to protect the assets and income God blesses you with.”

Seed Time even argued that having insurance follows Biblical guidance, such as protecting yourself and others.

@jongho.finance_made_easy Car Insurance Explained in 60 Seconds 🚗Follow for more personal finance content 👉#carinsurance #vehicle #geico #statefarm #allstate #progressive #personalfinance ♬ original sound - Jongho - Finance Made Easy

Having car insurance is a bit like wearing a seatbelt. Even if you believe in and trust God, you still take that precaution to make sure you are as safe as you can possibly be.

Some may find this woman’s decision comical. While turning down free insurance was certainly not the wisest move, that is no excuse to mock her faith and beliefs.

Besides, as Costa said, there might have been another person who influenced her decision even more.

“I guess she trusted her mom more,” he said. “Which, yeah, of course, you’re gonna trust your mom more.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.