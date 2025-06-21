Bride Furious When A Bridesmaid She Kicked Out Of Her Wedding Wears The Dress To Brunch

It's one of the oldest jokes out there that part of being a bridesmaid is paying through the nose for a dress you will never wear again. So imagine how annoyed you'd be if you paid all that money and then didn't end up in the wedding for the pettiest reason possible. That's what happened to a bridesmaid on Reddit, and she got some very sweet dress-related revenge.

A bride kicked her bridesmaid out of the wedding for not wanting to get acrylic nails.

Yes, already this story is deeply stupid. The bridesmaid wrote in her Reddit post that the wedding was a mess right from the very start, beginning with the fact that she was even asked to be in the wedding in the first place. The two have barely talked in years.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

But the bride is also a micromanaging bridezilla, right down to forcing the bridal party to all get the same eyelashes and fingernails. That last part is a problem for the bridesmaid. Since she works in the medical field, long nails get in the way, so she said she'd have to bow out of the manicure part. Instead, the bride kicked her out of the wedding entirely. Which is insane, but bridezilla's gonna bridezilla.

When she needed a dressy outfit for a brunch, she used the bridesmaid's dress, and the bride was furious.

Being kicked out of a wedding for such a ridiculous reason is bad enough, but it was made even worse by the fact that the bridesmaid had already spent $350 on the outfit, including alterations that made it non-returnable.

So when she got invited to a formal brunch shortly thereafter, for which she needed a dress, she decided to use the bridesmaid's dress. She posted photos on Instagram and tagged the shop where she bought it, and as you might guess, some mutual friends of the bride saw it and ratted her out.

berezkophotos | Canva Pro

The bride was incensed that she reused the dress. "She sent this whole thing about how I was being disrespectful and intentionally trying to ruin her vibe," she wrote in her post, "and I was like ??? it’s a dress I paid for and it looks good."

Some of her friends took the bride's side and accused her of doing it on purpose to "stir the pot," but she insists that's not what happened. She simply needed a formal dress and wore that one. Redditors were a lot more reasonable.

People agreed she had every right to wear the dress, and the bride was just being petty.

Now let's be honest, stirring the pot probably WAS an added side benefit of wearing this dress to the brunch. There's simply no way a reasonable person wouldn't consider that people in the same circle wouldn't notice the dress in the Instagram photos!

But can you blame her? Not only did the bride kick her out of the wedding for a petty reason, she even told the bridesmaid she could still come to the wedding as a guest as long as she bought another dress, as if this woman was simply dying to attend her wedding. This is a person with main character syndrome so acute that she doesn't understand how insulting this whole thing is.

Between that and the simple fact of the expense, pretty much everyone on Reddit agreed that while she was absolutely lying about not having tried to stir the pot, she had every right to wear a dress she paid that much money for.

As one person very bluntly put it, "The dress is yours. You can wear it food shopping or having high tea with the Duchess of Windsor. And post as many pics as you like. Your 'friend' can get bent." Yeah, that pretty much sums it up! Your wedding may be your special event, but it doesn't make you the center of the universe. Get over yourself. It's just a dress.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.