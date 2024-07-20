Bride Admits She Removed A Bridesmaid From Her Bridal Party For Wearing A White Outfit To Go Wedding Dress Shopping With Her

Many brides experience their fair share of wedding drama, be it with their guests, in-laws, or bridesmaids. One particularly ongoing issue is the controversy over wearing white during bridal activities.

One bride admitted to removing a bridesmaid from her bridal party after she wore a white outfit to go wedding dress shopping with her.

Wedding content creator Bailey Raimondi explained that she got married just under six months ago and, during the planning stages, had to remove a bridesmaid from her bridal party. She shared the “traumatizing” experience of losing her best friend due to her violation of wedding etiquette, emphasizing how “sad” and “disappointing” the situation was.

“Who wants to remove someone from their bridal party?” Raimondi questioned. “Like so stressful as a bride to first have to make that kind of change, [and] second have to go through the trauma of losing a friend and having these conversations that you don’t want to have when you thought that person would’ve just been supportive.”

Raimondi explained this bridesmaid made various disrespectful choices that rubbed her the wrong way during her wedding season, leading to the end of their friendship.

“She decided to wear a white two-piece linen long-sleeved, long pant set to go with me to try on wedding dresses with my family,” Raimondi shared. “Anyone that has common sense knows you don’t wear white to any festivities for someone else that’s getting married.”

Most people are aware that wearing white to wedding activities is impolite.

It’s always best to avoid the color white for any wedding function, as it detracts attention from the bride.

While Raimondi’s bridesmaid crossed a line with her choice of clothing, some TikTokerss argued that this "don’t-wear-white" rule usually only applies to the bridal party, bachelorette party, and wedding itself. They also felt this one instance didn’t seem as disrespectful as Raimondi let on.

“That can’t be all,” one person commented. “Would love to know more … could’ve been a simple mistake,” another user suggested.

Others supported Raimondi’s position, agreeing that those who wear white to wedding activities only reveal their need for attention.

“As a wedding photographer, just don’t wear white to ANYTHING involved with the bridal events,” someone commented. “It screams desperate and look at ME!”

In another video, Raimondi addressed commenters’ backlash, arguing that individuals should allow brides to be the spotlight of their own wedding.

“White is the color of a wedding for a reason. Let that bride have her moment,” she said. “I was in my bride season and I had other friends in their bride season. I, being a bride, would never still wear white to their bridal event. It’s just common sense.”

The friend did more than just wear white to Raimondi’s wedding dress try-on.

In response to TikTokers questioning what else prompted Raimondi to remove this bridesmaid from her wedding, she expounded on some of the other instances of disrespect she experienced.

One of the other red flags Raimondi recognized was when her friend volunteered to show up an hour early with her mom to help her set up her engagement party but then showed up an hour late instead.

Agreeing to be a bridesmaid means you are committing to support and show up for the bride to help relieve the anxiety of wedding planning. Refusing to respect punctuality and making commitments you can't uphold only puts more stress on a bride.

Additionally, Raimondi revealed that when her husband was planning his proposal, he asked the bridesmaid to help by purchasing white roses and a cake. She ended up getting red roses and waited until the day of his proposal to ask what cake he wanted.

Raimondi argued that for an event as significant as a wedding proposal, her friend should have had the cake pre-ordered long before the day of the proposal, and it seemed she left this responsibility for the last minute, which raised alarms, as she was Raimondi’s best friend at the time.

Be mindful of wedding etiquette when it comes to any bridal function.

At the end of the day, it seemed Raimondi’s supposed friend had committed various acts of disrespect toward her during her wedding season.

Brides deserve the time to shine and be in the spotlight when it comes to their weddings, and when others, especially a close friend and bridesmaid, violate this, it exposes their true colors. If a friend can’t be supportive and considerate of a bride’s moment, then they are likely not true friends.

"Don't be a bridesmaid and say yes," she stated, "if you're not willing to support and help your friend.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.