Bride Devastated After Best Man’s Speech Reveals Groom Used ChatGPT To Write His 'Beautiful' Wedding Vows

Vows are one of the most important parts of a wedding. Whether the couple decides to go with something traditional or wants to write their own, they are pledging themselves to each other and promising to spend their lives loving each other.

One bride thought her partner understood how important those vows were to her, and she thought he did a great job with them. That is, until his best man let it slip that he didn’t write them himself.

A bride asked for advice after she found out her husband’s wedding vows were written by ChatGPT.

A distraught bride wrote into Slate’s “Dear Prudence” advice column for some help after her husband broke her heart by using ChatGPT to write his wedding vows. “My partner of five years and I just got married after two years of extensive wedding planning and preparation,” she began. She was actually very happy with her partner’s involvement in wedding planning, explaining that it “was split as equitably as possible between the two of us.”

Everything seemed to be going so great with the wedding, so she assumed the rest would just fall into place. “We agreed that we wanted to write our own vows because we thought it was more meaningful than using traditional ones,” she said.

She put quite a bit of effort into this. She described, “As a self-admitted perfectionist and English major, I spent an immense amount of time thinking about and writing mine, and while I wouldn’t hold my husband to the same impossible standards, I was really looking forward to hearing what he wrote.”

Somewhat surprisingly, her new husband’s vows were actually wonderful. “At the ceremony, things went off without a hitch,” she said. “The vows he wrote were beautiful and made me tear up.”

Unfortunately, everything fell apart at the reception when his best man gave a toast while he was slightly inebriated. That’s when he said that the groom used ChatGPT for his vows. “Everyone laughed, including me, until he explained it wasn’t a joke and that my husband actually did use ChatGPT to write them at the last minute,” she recounted.

She said that the fight over the vows has continued in the days since the wedding, and she feels hurt and lied to. “Am I overthinking this?” she asked.

The advice columnist felt like the bride might indeed be overthinking the situation a bit.

Slate’s editor-in-chief, Hillary Frey, played the role of Prudence for the column. She had some tough love for the bride. “Well, honey, you asked, so I’m going to tell you: You are WAY overthinking this,” she wrote. She explained that everyone was overwhelmed, both the groom, who felt like he had to use ChatGPT to write his vows, plus the bride, who slightly overreacted.

Frey insisted that the person who was really to blame here was the best man who revealed that the groom used ChatGPT. “Who was that going to make feel good?” she asked. She gently reminded the bride that her husband “is not an English major or perfectionist as far as I can tell,” and just needed a little help. He did the only thing he could think of, and when he realized it hurt her, he apologized. That was what really mattered.

There are no rules to writing wedding vows.

The Knot’s Chapelle Johnson explained the origin of wedding vows. According to her, they come from ‘The Book of Common Prayer,’ which was originally published in 1549 by Thomas Cranmer, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“And yes, wedding vows can be intense, romantic and emotional pledges, but they can also be funny and full of laughter,” she continued.

In other words, there are no rules for wedding vows. You can write whatever you want in whatever tone you want. While it would have been ideal for this groom to write his own vows, he hasn’t committed an unpardonable sin by using ChatGPT.

