Groom’s Deceased Best Friend Delivered His Best Man Speech Through AI — ‘I Hope You’re Feeling My Love’

One of the most important roles in a wedding is the best man. He's not just a confidante to the groom; he's a member of the family — even if they aren't blood-related. That kind of close friendship can feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and for a groom who lost his closest friend before he could walk down the aisle, that void was undeniably felt.

Just when he thought his wedding day couldn't get any more emotional, the groom was proven wrong. After his late best friend’s mother delivered a heartwarming speech, she revealed one final surprise.

She shocked the groom with an AI-generated speech from his best man, who had passed away.

Zane Galway was devastated after his best friend, Brayden, succumbed to illness before he had the chance to support him on his big day. He never expected to hear Brayden’s voice again.

Yet after Brayden’s mother had delivered her own speech, she stunned Zane and his new bride with an AI-generated one using Brayden’s voice.

“Hey, mate! Brayden here. Just thought I’d send a few words for you for your big day,” Brayden's voice rang over the speakers to the shock of Zane, his bride, and their guests.

“We met at St. John’s like our mums in '82. Our mums became friends, and luckily we did too,” he continued. “I was the brains, you were a bit slow, and you repeated kindy three years in a row!”

The best friend recounted some of their best childhood memories, all while his mother comforted the teary-eyed groom.

“Enjoy this moment; it’s your big day! A surprise to us all; we thought you were gay,” he said as the crowd erupted with laughter. “And Eliza, for you, please touch his hair. Cause look at his dad; there’s not much there!”

“I know you can’t see me. I hope you’re feeling my love. Enjoy your night, [from] your best man from above,” Brayden concluded his speech.

Studio113 | Shutterstock

The couple's wedding videographer shared the heartwarming video online, explaining a bit about how the touching moment came to be. "A best man who passed away too soon still got to share his words at his best friend's wedding, thanks to a little help from AI," they wrote.

Viewers were overcome with emotion after watching the heart-wrenching footage.

"I was fine until 'your best man from above' and now I’m sobbing," one commenter wrote.

"This would BREAK ME and I would need makeup on standby," another user added.

Others claimed that this was the only use of AI, or technology for that matter, they would ever approve of.

While your wedding day is easily one of the best days of your life, it can be difficult to see empty spaces that should have been filled by lost loved ones.

Even if they are not physically able to attend some of our biggest milestones, there are always ways to include them in the celebrations. You could set aside an empty chair for them, dedicate a song in their honor, or, thanks to AI, have them deliver a touching speech to your wedding guests.

