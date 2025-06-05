Newlyweds Spending Honeymoon At In-Laws’ House For Free Furious That They Won’t Let Them Sleep In Their Bed

Somehow, a shocking number of brides and grooms have gotten in their heads in recent years that the entire world revolves around them, their wedding, and their relationship. It's an utterly bizarre trend, and every time you think it surely must have jumped the shark, here comes a new story on the internet about a new couple with debilitating main character syndrome.

For example, a woman on Reddit who is slack-jawed at the way her newlywed in-laws are responding to the gesture she's extended to them that brings new meaning to the phrase "beggars can't be choosers."

The newlyweds are furious that their hosts won't let them sleep in their bed on their free honeymoon.

Right off the bat, this story is downright weird. The woman wrote that she and her husband are fortunate enough to live in a beautiful location that is very popular for honeymooners, including her husband's brother and his soon-to-be wife.

The couple is tight on money, so they asked her and her husband if they could stay at their house for free and enjoy their honeymoon in the location. This is a strange request in the first place. The entire purpose of a honeymoon is to, well, for lack of a better explanation, enjoy each other 24/7, and that's just not really "guest room" behavior!

Đình Luật | Pexels | Canva Pro

But, people get married later and later nowadays, so perhaps this couple is already long past what we usually call the "honeymoon stage" and into a calmer, less hot-and-heavy relationship rhythm, right? Well, it sure doesn't seem that way!

The couple said an air mattress is not 'honeymoon appropriate.'

"They asked my husband last week if they could stay in our bedroom on their honeymoon," the woman went on to say. Their usual arrangement in their second bedroom is an air mattress for guests, because it doubles as her home office for her remote job the rest of the time, so there's no room for a proper bed.

Which she honestly shouldn't even need to explain, but whatever. "My BIL didn't really get into the specifics of why they didn't want the guest bedroom/air mattress, but the gist seemed to be 'we don't think an air mattress is honeymoon appropriate.'"

Translation: We want to spend our honeymoon in bed together, and most of us, at one time or another, have learned the hard way what tends to happen to an air mattress when you engage in that particular sort of extracurricular activity thereon. It explodes.

Which is a bummer! But it's also why hotels exist! Nevertheless, this has turned into a family-wide conflict. Even her husband is leaning toward acquiescing, but for her part, the whole thing "grosses me out because I believe that the reason they want our bedroom is so they can comfortably [be together] during their honeymoon on a regular, not-air, mattress." Uh, yeah, obviously! And why should that be her problem?!

It takes real audacity to make demands of an entirely free place to stay.

I'm so sorry, god bless your impending nuptials, but in what world is this anyone's problem? I have spent most of my life without two nickels to rub together, so I get the need for a budget. But come on! Has there been some kind of communicable brain disease outbreak that destroys people's sense of self-awareness and reason the minute they get engaged?

I personally would be mortified to even ASK for this, let alone get indignant if I were told no. And that's not because of prudishness, but because it is simply bizarre and diabolical to make demands of someone's home that has been offered to you FOR FREE — for a HONEYMOON of all things!

SERHAT TUĞ | Pexels

"Remind… the rest of the family that no one, let alone you and your husband, are forcing them to spend their honeymoon in your home," one Reddit commenter wrote. But the family seems to have missed that memo. Arguably the most mind-blowing part of this whole story is the argument the groom's sister made: "It's THEIR honeymoon and they shouldn't have to sleep on an air mattress." You're absolutely right, sis! And since it's THEIR honeymoon it's also THEIR problem!

They're already kicking their sister-in-law out of her office for a week or two. Now they have stipulations on top of it? Get the entire, comprehensive, unabridged [REDACTED] over yourselves — family included. Because there's actually another solution here that doesn't seem to have occurred to anyone: Instead of pitching a fit on the couple's behalf, the family could instead take up a collection and buy this couple a hotel room. Problem solved.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.