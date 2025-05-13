Groom Reveals Bride Cheated On Him With His Best Man During The Wedding Speech

According to data published in the Journal of Marriage and Divorce, an estimated 70% of married Americans admitted to cheating once in their marriages. While that number is massive, it doesn't take into consideration the number of partners who cheat before the wedding day.

Such was the case for one groom, who learned that his bride was being unfaithful to him before they could even make it down the aisle. Instead of confronting her and canceling the entire ceremony, however, he went through with the wedding and decided to expose her infidelity after making it official.

Advertisement

A groom waited until his wedding speech to reveal that his bride had cheated on him with his best man.

The shocking wedding story was told on the U.K.-based podcast, "The Unfiltered Bride," hosted by professional wedding planners Georgie and Beth, who claimed that they had heard about the incident through an anonymous third party.

"I've got another story to tell you," Georgie announced. "I can't tell you who told me because I'm not really allowed to tell the story, but, [expletive] it, I'm gonna tell the story anyway."

Advertisement

She explained that the wedding started off smoothly until speech time. The father of the bride had just finished his speech when the groom decided to give one too. "Groom stands up and says, ‘Just before I like properly get started, there [are] some envelopes coming around now, if you could all open them up. Yeah, those are pictures of the bride [sleeping with] the best man, so I’ll be leaving now,'" Georgia said.

After exposing the bride's infidelity, the groom and everyone in his family left the wedding.

She claimed that after dropping that bombshell, the groom "dropped the microphone," and not only did he leave, but so did all of his family members. Apparently, the groom's entire family was in on his big reveal and knew she had been cheating.

It was the ultimate revenge. The bride's family was forced to pay for all the wedding festivities because nothing was canceled beforehand, and she was humiliated in front of all their friends and family. “The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a [expletive],” both Georgie and Beth said. “Karma is a [expletive], the best man as well!”

While this groom was certainly thorough in his commitment to humiliating his wife, was it really a good move? Research has found that revenge, although not exactly a motive to brag about, triggers the reward center in the brain, making even just thinking about the act a pleasurable experience.

Advertisement

There's no denying that watching this cheating wife and her accomplice, the groom's very unloyal friend, get their just desserts must have tasted sweet in the moment — sorry for the pun — revenge can't exactly be described as taking the high road. Can you even imagine keeping up the ruse of going through an entire wedding knowing that the person you are marrying was unfaithful just so you could get revenge?! There were plenty of critics of his behavior as well.

Some people in the comments section weren't too impressed with the groom's idea of revenge.

"But if they’re at the reception making speeches, then they’ve already had the ceremony, and he married her…" one TikTok user pointed out. Another user added, "Why did he even go through with the wedding?"

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While finding out that your spouse cheated, especially right before your wedding day, can be a disappointing and glum realization, the "karma" the groom intended to give the bride is a bit problematic, especially since he felt inclined to share NSFW images of the bride and best man to do so. That bears repeating. He shared explicit images of his wife and her cheating partner without their consent, solely with the intent to humiliate them. Makes cheering for his extreme response a little harder to swallow, doesn't it?

Licensed clinical social worker and founder of Affair Recovery, Rick Reynolds, wrote, "There is no doubt that betrayal creates a pain like no other, and it's predictable that we would react out of that wretched pain, but two wrongs never make a right. Vengeance will never bring healing; it only brings further damage to the relational bond. It can never change the past, and it can only cloud the future."

He went on to say, "Some believe the lie that making the other person pay will make it better, help them feel vindicated, make things more fair, or fill the hole in their heart. It inevitably leaves them with nothing but feelings of self-contempt, pain, and anger as they deal with the surfacing of their own dark side."

And that's exactly what's wrong with revenge. It feels good in the moment, but once that moment passes, the fact that you lowered your own moral gauge will ultimately impact you more. This doesn't even touch on the fact that sharing those images raises serious concerns regarding privacy, consent, and the well-being of individuals involved, not to mention issues of legality.

Advertisement

Of course, it's unfortunate that the groom discovered the person he planned on spending the rest of his life with had cheated, but his response was definitely not the correct way to go about it.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.