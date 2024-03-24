A New Study Reveals How Servers Can Convince Customers To Tip More Based On A Simple Trick

It seems new research has emerged that can help restaurant servers secure larger tips, and it all starts with a smile.

In a study published in February 2023 in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, it was discovered that servers who use a simple trick when delivering customers their checks can improve their chances of receiving tips.

Study reveals servers can convince customers to tip more by drawing a smiley face.

The research found that servers who add a smiley face on a bill can increase the average customer tip by a staggering 11%. A hand-drawn emoji seems to affect customers, and the largest increase in tips came from scenarios where multiple emojis were shown with suggested tip amounts.

Neutral faces accompanied lower gratuities and, as the recommended percentage grew, so did the emojis’ cheek-splitting smiles. At full-service restaurants, the presence of emojis saw increases in the average tip go from 22.86% to 25.38% — an overall 11% relative increase. As for food delivery apps, like UberEats and DoorDash, the average tip jumped about 10%, from 14.66% to 16.11%. Takeout orders saw the most growth — 32.8% — with a change from 12.61% to 16.75%.

Photo: SDI Productions / Canva Pro

"This effect is explained by positive emotions, such that the presence of emojis leads to a positive emotional experience for the customer, who in turn leaves a larger tip than they would when no emojis are included," researchers reasoned in their report. "Smiles are the most direct signal of positive emotions."

Apparently, a smiley face can stimulate a region of the brain called the occipitotemporal cortex, which internalizes facial perceptions. "We establish that when emojis are included with tip suggestions during the payment transaction, customers tip at a higher percentage than when no emojis are included," the report stated.

Of course, the tipping debate has been a longstanding presence on social media, with many people sharing their gripes on the tipping culture and how out-of-control it has seemingly become. Whether or not a smiley face on a bill can change that, it seems customers appreciate the kindness that it evokes.

Both servers and customers have agreed that tipping has gotten out of control.

In December 2023, a content creator named Christian claimed that countries outside of America don't quite care about tipping compared to here. In Europe and the U.K., tips are only considered a small "bonus" that is appreciated but not required or recommended.

It's this way because European restaurant servers don't have to rely on tips but can live comfortably off the wages they earn from restaurant employers. However, in America, tipping at least 20% to servers is something that is both expected and frowned upon when customers refuse to leave a tip at all.

"We're getting to a point now in America where people are gonna ask for tips for grabbing you water, for getting you a napkin, for holding the door open for you ... like aren't tips supposed to reward good service," Christian argued in his video. "Not just a requirement for ordering a coffee at a coffee shop."

He's not the only one who has gripes with the American tipping system. A server named Jenna, claimed in a video of her own that she was done tipping other servers 20%, arguing that they just didn't deserve it at all.

"Every time I go out, I don’t get a refill, I don’t have silverware, they take 20 minutes to get my condiment or I have to go ask someone else for it,” she ranted. “They don’t ask if I want one check or separate, then just bring one, then they split the checks for us and it’s all messed up."

Jenna claimed that while she used to be an overtipper, her recent experiences with servers have completely changed her mind. Unfortunately, this mindset hurts servers, who rely heavily on their tips to supplement their incomes. If you're going out and dining in a restaurant, that's a luxury service. You don't have to do that. You can stay home and make your own dinner.

Once you decide to go out and be served by someone else, it's important to realize that such luxury deserves to be compensated fairly. A smiley face on a bill may just be a reminder to patrons that servers are simply trying their best and hoping that customers feel generous enough to tip them what they've earned.

