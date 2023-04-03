15 Best Adult Easter Basket Fillers (Including Gin And Tonic Easter Eggs)

Easter is a fun holiday filled with bright colors, bunnies, and family dinners.

You may even want to throw one of those bedazzled eggs at relatives by the time all is said and done. (Sigh. The holidays.)

However, if you don't have a traditional family that celebrates Easter, you may have a group of friends (that we assume are 21 or older) that you gather with on that very special Sunday, and maybe even save some of these ideas for your next adult party.

If you do — boy, do I have some fun ideas for you! Easter baskets aren't just for children anymore. Why can't the adults have fun, too?

After some digging around the interwebz, we've found the best ideas to complete your adult Easter basket/

So hop on down below to see what we've got for you.

Here are 15 best adult Easter basket fillers:

1. Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs



You can just buy some chocolate eggs and eat them with your gin & tonic. The Food Network has the best recipe:

You'll Need:

4-5 tonic water ice cubes;

3 oz. of gin;

4 oz. of tonic water;

1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lime juice;

lime wedge for garnish.

How To Make:

1. Place the ice cubes in a tall, narrow, chilled glass (the cubes should come near the top.)

2. Add the gin, then the tonic water, then the lime juice, stirring well.

3. Garnish with a lime wedge, and serve immediately.

Note: To make the ice cubes, simply fill an empty ice cube tray with tonic water, and let the cubes freeze. It takes just a few hours. Covered well, the cubes will remain fresh-tasting in the freezer for at least a few weeks.

2. Peeps Vodka​

Do these not sound like the most adorable AND yummy drinks ever? Allrecipes has a pretty easy way to make this so let's do it!

You'll Need:

10-pack one Peeps (preferably all the same color)

750ml bottle of Vodka

How To Make:

1. Put marshmallow chicks in a glass jar or bottle and top it with vodka.

2. Cover jar.

3. Allow marshmallows to sit until colored coating is dissolved into the vodka and marshmallows are mostly dissolved—2 to 3 days.

4. Strain marshmallow pieces out of vodka.

5. Pour vodka back into the bottle or another airtight container.

Note: For a sweeter vodka, allow it to dissolve for 3 days. For a less sweet version, stick with 2 days. Also, if you want to put this in your Easter basket, just pour it into small mason jars, screw on the lid, and voila! You're welcome.

For the adult sweet tooth who loves decadence, try these sailboat-shaped almond buttercrunch toffees covered with white chocolate and dipped in dark chocolate and pecan spindrift.

Easter-inspired chocolate eggs in five flavors: Crispy Peanut Butter, Cookies and Cream, Marshmallow, Caramel, and Jelly Bean.

Zombie Peter Rabbit is a classic white chocolate bunny with a macabre twist!

Making interesting drinks just got a whole lot easier. Play around with each unique flavor — choose from Basil Siren Shrub, Door County Tart Cherry, and Maple Ginger, to name just a few — and make similar drinks with different shrubs and see which pairings you like most.

Fun for candy lovers of all ages! This heart-shaped keychain set with real rainbow sprinkles is as sweet as the person whose Easter basket it ends up in.

Make this Easter a happy one! Schofferhofer Hefeweizen Mix is the unique combination of 50% Schofferhofer unfiltered Hefeweizen blended with 50% fruit drink. Now in a 24-pack featuring Grapefruit, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate, and Wild Cherry.

Printed on premium waterproof vinyl that can easily be removed, a great reminder that we can all do hard things.

With a white corduroy planter, a pop of color petals, and silky green velvet leaves, this Spring Bloomer is sure to delight. Featuring dangly arms and legs, Tulip sits with a smile on any shelf or windowsill.

Who says bubbles are just for kids — especially edible ones? Experience bubbles in an entirely new way with our lickable bubbles in flavors like milk chocolate chip, juicy watermelon splash, glazed cinnamon roll, and carnival cotton candy.

Brings the joy of making s'mores by the fire to any location — indoors or outdoors! This family fun set features a s'mores-making station, one can of Sterno S'mores Heat, and two stainless steel roasting forks.

Archimedes Chocolates blends geometry with organic dark chocolate to create a beautiful tasting experience. Inspired by mathematical principles found in nature, founder Jeff Beaudoin sculpts each bar into a unique work of art.

TBJ Gourmet crafts bacon jam made with real uncured bacon, brown sugar, and caramelized onions to create a delicious spread, dip, and marinade all in one.

Skip the flowers and give a treat as sweet as them: these deliciously oversized cookies are filled with explosive and imaginative flavors and infused with tasty alcohol extracts (without the alcohol).

Liza Walter is a freelance writer who has appeared in HuffPost, BRIDES, Bust Magazine, Ravishly, and more. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.