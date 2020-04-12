50 Easter Letter Board Quote Ideas

What does Easter mean to you and your family?

There are so many celebrations of life that we have as humans — we celebrate birthdays, memorials ... sometimes even half-birthdays. One major celebration that Christians celebrate is the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion, most commonly known as Easter Sunday.

Easter — to Christians and non-christians alike — is a holiday about hope, love, and rebirth. It's a day that's supposed to be filled with family and friends getting together over a traditional Easter supper, and kids running around on Easter egg hunts, filling their Easter baskets with candy, chocolate and gifts.

And for Christians, Easter is a time to celebrate the love that God has for us that he was willing to give up his only son — giving us a second chance at life and love.

Easter is the foundation of the Christian faith and is a very significant day in the lives of Christians. Easter Sunday is the day we put on our “best” outfits, go to church and eat an amazing celebration dinner to celebrate God and Christ and their everlasting love.

Dressing up and Easter egg hunts are a few things that I used to enjoy growing up as a child, and as a fellow Christian, I look forward to spending time with family and friends and showing them how much I love them. While my family enjoys the Easter festivities, we try to remember that Jesus is the reason for the season and we celebrate with the intentions of giving all the thanks and glory to God.

Spring brings flowers, sunshine and beautiful skies after winter. Both Easter and Spring gives us a second chance at life. When the weather begins to get nicer and when Easter comes we have the chance to start over with whatever goals we promised to begin in the new year. During this time, we are able to appreciate love and family.

Easter Sunday is a day of love, family, friends, and rebirth, so if you're looking for a cute Easter quote about God to use on your felt letter board, we've got you covered. Take a look below at the best Easter letter board quote ideas to inspire you on your way to Sunday service.

1. Love and Easter will always be in-sync.

“Hoppy Easter from some-bunny who loves you!”—Unknown

2. Spring and Easter both bring joy.

“Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is.”—Jessica Harrelson

3. This time of the year brings happiness and love.

“Wishing you a joyous Easter and a glorious Spring.”—Unknown

4. We have God’s grace and love.

“By grace, we are saved through faith.”—Kevin DeYoung

5. Easter time brings love.

“Spring has sprung. Here’s hoping your Easter is as beautiful as the flowers in bloom.”—Unknown

6. Jesus is the light.

“The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul.”—Victor Hugo

7. Jesus comes from love.

“Easter is about love, hope, and happiness. May you have plenty of each.”—Unknown

8. Easter is about having fun and enjoying eggs and bunnies.

“Happy Easter! May you have all the hard-boiled eggs and chocolate bunnies your heart desire.”—Unknown

9. Spring is full love rain, fun and most of all the sun.

“I wanted to wish you a Happy Easter and put a little Spring in your step.”—Unknown

10. Easter brings Spring.

“Blossom by blossom the spring begins.”—Algernon Charles Swinburne

11. Easter brings love and joy to our lives.

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.”—Oscar Wilde

12. During Easter, we witness a true love that God has for us all.

“Blessed are those who have not seen and have yet believed.”—John 20:29

13. God is love.

“God is love and he has defeated evil.”—Pope Francis

14. Jesus is the reason for the season.

“He has risen!”—Matthew 28:6

15. Easter is about Jesus.

“Let us remember that Easter is not about the full basket, but the empty tomb.”–Unknown

16. Family and friends make this holiday that much better.

“May you have a blessed Easter in the company of friends and loved ones.”—Unknown

17. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most amazing thing.

“May God’s light shine on you this Easter as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”—Unknown

18. The importance of Easter is mainly about love.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.”—Janine di Giovanni

19. We are all loved.

“God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.”—Saint Augustine

20. Easter is love.

“Let everything you do be done in love.”—1 Corinthians 16:14

21. Easter is full of love blessings and inspirational songs.

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”—Pope John Paul II

22. Life is beautiful.

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.”—S.D Gordon

23. Jesus is the way.

“He knows the way because He is the way.”—Jeffery R. Holland

24. During Spring, we will never skip Easter.

“No winter lasts forever, no spring skips its turn.”—Hal Borland

25. Our history has ended and began all at once.

“Our old history ends with the Cross; our new history begins with the resurrection.”—Watchman Nee

26. You can’t cut Spring and Easter from the season.

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.”—Pablo Neruda

27. Easter is when you feel and see love all over.

“There are always flowers for those who want to see them.”—Henri Matisse

28. Easter means Jesus is everything.

“To a Christian, Easter Sunday means everything, when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”—Bernhard Langer

29. God has proven his love for us all.

“God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, “I love you”.”—Billy Graham

30. Easter brings flowers and flowers brings hope.

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”—Lady Bird Johnson

31. God will lift you at all times.

“But from this Earth, this grave, this dust, My God shall raise me up, I trust.”—Walter Raleigh

32. Christ knows our hearts.

“We were old sinners—but when we came to Christ we are not sinners anymore.”—Joel Osteen

33. God is divine.

“The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise.”—Carol Knudsen

34. Easter gives us a second chance at life.

“Easter is very important to me. It’s a second chance.”—Reba McEntire

35. Easter will be eternal.

“On Easter Day the veil between time and eternity thins to gossamer.”—Douglas Horton

36. To able to rebirth is a blessing.

“A rebirth out of spiritual adversity causes us to become new creatures.”—James E. Faust

37. Show your light to inspire everyone.

“Let your light shine before others.”—Matthew 5:16

38. Flowers are God’s gift to us.

“The Earth laughs in flowers.”—Ralph Waldo Emerson

39. When you believe you will grow.

“The deep roots never doubt spring will come.”—Marty Rubin

40. Give your all during Easter time.

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”—Evan Esar

41. Easter means rebirth.

“For I remember it is Easter morn, and life and love and peace are all newborn.”—Alice Freeman Palmer

42. God can work miracles.

“Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.”—Virgil A. Kraft

43. Love is eternal.

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.”—Kate McGahan

44. Life is always beautiful especially new life.

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.”–S.D. Gordon

45. When we fall, we must continue to believe that we will rise.

“Today we celebrate the gift of victory over every fall we have ever experienced.”—Jeffrey R. Holland

46. Easter gives us hope.

“The great gift of Easter is hope.”—Basil C. Hume

47. Hope lives in Spring.

“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring.”—Bernard Williams

48. The truth is the light. God is the truth.

“Easter says you can put truth in a grave but it won’t stay there.”—Clarence W. Hall

49. Flowers are a symbol of God and love.

“I must have flowers, always and always.”—Claude Monet

50. God sees and loves us all.

“Where man sees but withered leaves, God sees sweet flowers growing.”—Albert Laighton

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, religious, and relationship topics.