There Are 4 Distinct Narcissistic Personality Types & Not All Are As Evil As Some Think, According To Research

When we think of a narcissist, we may think of someone charming, arrogant, and boastful. And, for the most part, those characteristics fit the profile. However, what if there’s more to narcissists underneath the surface? What if they're not as evil as we make them out to be?

According to a new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, there are four distinct narcissistic personality types. Within each of those types, there are positive attributes and traits that are decidedly not the negative characteristics and motives behind what most people would describe as narcissistic. While a better understanding of a narcissist’s personality might change our usual perspective of them, it doesn’t excuse their behavior. Nonetheless, understanding the different types can help us spot them better.

1. Non-narcissistic individuals

Amina Filkins | Pexels

While this obviously sounds like an oxymoron, it's important to note that, according to the researchers, narcissistic traits exist in all people to varying degrees — even in people without diagnosed narcissism.

Skyler Trace (Guillot) Maples, the first author of the study, explained to PsyPost, “The average person should understand that narcissism, like many other psychological constructs, is dimensional. Though our diagnostic systems currently promote a categorical view, narcissism is not an all-or-nothing. In this study, we see four subtypes of people with varying degrees of narcissistic traits. That is to say that narcissistic traits are present within all people to some level, not just those that would meet a clinical diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder. Furthermore, there are adaptive/positive things that can come out of having elevations in grandiose narcissistic traits like extroversion, higher positive self-esteem and lower negative self-esteem.”

Keeping that in mind, this subcategory makes much more sense. Using the Narcissism Admiration and Rivalry Questionnaire (NARQ), the study’s first distinct narcissistic personality type identified is the non-narcissistic individual. In addition to categorizing different narcissism types, another of the study’s goals was to examine how these subtypes differ in terms of self-esteem, emotional stability, aggression, and openness. The NARQ breaks narcissism into two core tendencies: admiration and rivalry.

People who seek admiration want to be seen as extraordinary and superior, while narcissistic rivals seek to protect a delicate self-image. Non-narcissistic individuals, however, scored low on both admiration and rivalry tendencies. The study showed women were likely to fall into the non-narcissistic subtype.

2. Subclinical vulnerable narcissists

The study used data from three large general population samples totaling more than 50,000 people. From that data, the second type identified was the subclinical vulnerable narcissist. They scored moderately on rivalry but low on admiration. That’s because the subclinical vulnerable group tends to be more anxious and emotional. According to the research, this group can be a bit neurotic and emotionally reactive, which makes sense since they struggle with self-assuredness.

They also struggle with low self-esteem and confidence, which is in direct contrast to high levels, which are linked to gaining people’s respect and admiration. However, narcissists who “gain” admiration don’t mean they’re genuinely admired by people. Qualities of people who are genuinely admired include never making people feel small and communicating respectfully, among other traits. Even though the subclinical vulnerable narcissist lacks self-esteem, they can get defensive.

Research has shown that self-esteem is directly linked to reactivity, so the vulnerable narcissist's tendency to get defensive or blow things out of proportion makes sense. A study from 2016 found that people with low self-esteem specifically struggle with taking inconveniences and challenges personally, making day-to-day interactions and inconveniences much more dramatic, mostly due to their defensiveness.

3. Grandiose narcissists

Grandiose narcissists scored high on admiration and low on rivalry. They have a high desire for dominance and recognition. One way to recognize them, according to Verywell Mind, is their inflated sense of self-entitlement coupled with their arrogant or haughty behavior.

They may even exaggerate their stories and accomplishments, seeking excessive praise and attention. They may also belittle other people’s opinions and lack remorse or guilt when they hurt someone. Even though they crave and thrive on admiration, they do not experience the emotional instability and interpersonal problems seen in the next narcissistic type.

4. Grandiose-vulnerable narcissists

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

And the final unique narcissistic personality type identified is the grandiose-vulnerable narcissist. They stood out the most because they displayed the highest levels of narcissistic traits overall, which include grandiose and vulnerable characteristics, scoring the highest on both admiration and rivalry. For example, they have the highest levels of both positive and negative self-esteem and the highest levels of aggression and vulnerability to criticism. Their outward appearance of high self-confidence is in consistent battle with their inner conflict and insecurities.

Therefore, this finding supports the idea that the narcissist’s grandiosity may serve as a defense to their insecurities, including their lack of confidence when they don’t receive external validation. They also reported the highest levels of being the least open-minded, compared to the other groups, especially when it comes to receiving feedback from others. The research concluded they're likely to be young males. And, echoing this research, Bryan Lufkin from the BBC asserted that the opposite is true. The narcissist is typically driven by self-hatred, not self-love, as most of us believe.

Does this change how we view narcissists? Perhaps. Does it excuse their behavior? No. Regardless of their inner turmoil, it’s important to be aware of when you’re dealing with a narcissist, especially if you’re in an intimate relationship with one. Recognize the signs, and decide whether the relationship is worth staying in.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.